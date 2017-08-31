Athenex Division And SunGen Pharmaceuticals Announce Terbutaline Sulfate Injection Product Launch

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the launch of Terbutaline Sulfate Injection, the first product launch by Athenex Pharmaceutical Division (APD) through their joint venture with SunGen Pharma LLC – Athenex Pharmaceuticals.



The Terbutaline Sulfate Injection is distributed as a prefilled liquid vial with a strength of 1mg/1ml in packs of 10. The product was launched July 10th, 2017.

Jeffrey Yordon, Athenex’s Chief Operating Officer and President of APD, stated, “We are proud to add Terbutaline Sulfate Injection to our growing portfolio of specialty injectable products, as well as announce our first product launch through our joint venture with SunGen Pharma. We will continue to look for opportunities to launch products to fill marketplace needs.”

Dr. Isaac Liu, Co-CEO and President of SunGen Pharma, added, “The launch of Terbutaline Sulfate Injection demonstrates a strong start to our partnership with Athenex Pharmaceutical Division. We look forward to collaborating further to bring specialty pharmaceutical drugs to the market.”

Terbutaline Sulfate Injection, like all of APD’s products, feature Athenex AccuraSEE Packaging and Labeling. AccuraSEE is our proprietary, differentiated and highly-visible packaging and labeling designed to help with accurate medication selection. With a unique label design for every Athenex product, this approach may help reduce the risk of medication errors.

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery and development of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. Athenex’s Oncology Innovation Platform generates clinical candidates through an extensive understanding of kinases, including novel binding sites, human absorption biology and through the application of Athenex’s proprietary research and selection processes in the lab. The Company’s current clinical pipeline is derived from two different platform technologies Athenex calls Orascovery and Src Kinase Inhibition. The Orascovery platform is based on the novel oral P-glycoprotein pump inhibitor molecule HM30181A, through which Athenex is able to facilitate oral absorption of traditional cytotoxics, which Athenex believes may offer improved patient tolerability and efficacy as compared to IV administration of the same cytotoxics. The Src Kinase Inhibition platform refers to novel small molecule compounds that have multiple mechanisms of action, including the inhibition of the activity of Src Kinase and the inhibition of tubulin polymerization during cell division. Athenex believes the combination of these mechanisms of action provides a broader range of anti-cancer activity as compared to either mechanism of action alone. Athenex’s employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong, Taipei Taiwan, and multiple locations in Chongqing, China.

About SunGen Pharma LLC

SunGen Pharma LLC is a private pharmaceutical company based in Princeton, New Jersey. SunGen Pharma specializes in developing, manufacturing and distributing high quality generic pharmaceutical products. We are your partner in generic pharmaceutical and have developed wide range of portfolio in the pipeline with controlled release and extended release oral solid, oral liquid, semi-solid and injectable products.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer/Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the development stage of our primary clinical candidates and related risks involved in drug development, clinical trials, regulation, manufacturing and commercialization; our need to raise additional capital; competition, including specifically in APD’s generic business; intellectual property risks, including specifically in APD’s generic business; risks relating to doing business in China; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available for free in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.athenex.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254495&p=irol-sec or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. We assume no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

