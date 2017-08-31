 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Advanced Accelerator Applications Reports 32% Sales Growth For Second Quarter 2017



8/31/2017 11:05:44 AM

SAINT-GENIS-POUILLY, France, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (NASDAQ:AAAP) (AAA or the Company), an international specialist in Molecular Nuclear Medicine (MNM), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Stefano Buono, Chief Executive Officer of AAA, commented, “We are pleased by our continued momentum as we move through the second half of 2017. NETSPOT® remains a key driver for revenue growth in our PET business, with almost 180 institutions in the US actively administering the drug. The European roll out of SomaKit TOC™ is also progressing well, with doses being sold in the UK, Italy, Poland and Germany.”

