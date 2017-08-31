Summit Therapeutics: Half-Yearly Report

|
8/31/2017 11:02:27 AM
Oxford, UK, 31 August 2017 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy ('DMD') and C. difficile infection ('CDI'), today reports its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 31 July 2017.
Mr Glyn Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Summit, commented: "It has been a strong first half of the year with progress being made across all areas of the business. Ezutromid, our lead utrophin modulator for DMD, achieved an important development milestone following completion of enrolment into our clinical trial called PhaseOut DMD, triggering a $22 million payment from our licence and collaboration partner Sarepta Therapeutics. PhaseOut DMD aims to show proof of concept for ezutromid, and we look forward to reporting 24-week data from the trial in the first quarter of 2018.
comments powered by