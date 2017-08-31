Bone Therapeutics Appoints Jean-Luc Vandebroek As Chief Financial Officer

Regulated information

Bone Therapeutics appoints Jean-Luc Vandebroekas Chief Financial OfficerWim Goemaere to remain as a Non-Executive Director

Gosselies, Belgium, 31 August 2017, 7am CEST - BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris:BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedic and bone diseases, today announces the appointment of Jean-Luc Vandebroek as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 September 2017. Jean-Luc will replace Wim Goemaere, who is leaving the Company to take up a senior position within a not-for-profit organisation. Wim will continue to support the Company as a Non-Executive Director, and will lead a managed succession during the transition period.

Jean-Luc Vandebroek is a seasoned finance executive with extensive international finance experience at major public and privately-owned companies. Jean-Luc has built a successful career spanning 15 years at the Belgian-US retailer, Delhaize Group (now Ahold Delhaize). During this period, he held various senior financial positions with increasing responsibility, including roles as Corporate Director Finance Europe and US and Vice President Finance BeLux. He later became Group Chief Financial Officer at Fluxys, a listed, pan-European gas infrastructure group, where he was responsible for the financing of large infrastructure investments using diverse forms of funding on capital markets. Prior to joining Bone Therapeutics, Jean-Luc served as Director and Chief Financial Officer of Moteo Two Wheels and Bihr Europe, the motorcycle division of Alcopa Group, a Belgian family holding with an annual revenue of around EUR 1.7 billion.

Steve Swinson, Chairman of Bone Therapeutics, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Jean-Luc Vandebroek to Bone Therapeutics. With his strong financial acumen, experience leading commercial-stage companies and understanding of corporate finance, Jean-Luc is well equipped to oversee Bone Therapeutics' financial planning needs in its increasingly mature phase of development. The Board wishes to express its gratitude to Wim Goemaere for his significant contribution to the development of Bone Therapeutics, including stewarding the Company through a successful initial public offering in 2015 which raised EUR 37 million. We are glad that he will continue to support the Board of Bone Therapeutics as a Non-Executive Director and wish him well in his new role."

Commenting on his appointment, Jean-Luc Vandebroek said: "I am delighted to be joining Bone Therapeutics at this exciting time in its development. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help deliver value to shareholders and bring Bone Therapeutics' innovative cell therapy products closer to the market and to patients."

About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading cell therapy company addressing high unmet needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases. Based in Gosselies, Belgium, the Company has a broad, diversified portfolio of bone cell therapy products in clinical development across a number of disease areas targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Our technology is based on a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration which turns undifferentiated stem cells into "osteoblastic", or bone-forming cells. These cells can be administered via a minimally invasive procedure, avoiding the need for invasive surgery.

Our primary clinical focus is ALLOB®, an allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cell therapy product derived from stem cells of healthy donors, which is in Phase II studies for the treatment of delayed-union fractures and spinal fusion. The Company also has an autologous bone cell therapy product, PREOB®, obtained from patient`s own bone marrow and currently in Phase III development for osteonecrosis and non-union fractures.

Bone Therapeutics` cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP standards and are protected by a rich IP estate covering nine patent families. Further information is available at: www.bonetherapeutics.com.

Contacts

Bone Therapeutics SA

Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer

Wim Goemaere, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +32 (0)2 529 59 90

investorrelations@bonetherapeutics.com

For Belgium and International Media Enquiries:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson and Hendrik Thys

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5701

bonetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

For French Media and Investor Enquiries:

NewCap Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Pierre Laurent, Louis-Victor Delouvrier and Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: + 33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

bone@newcap.eu

For US Media and Investor Enquiries

Westwicke Partners

John Woolford

Tel: + 1 443 213 0506

john.woolford@westwicke.com

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors` current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person`s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.