Kalytera Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results



8/31/2017 10:55:35 AM

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV:KALY) (OTCQB:KALTF), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid therapeutics for Graft versus Host Disease (“GvHD”), today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. (All dollars U.S. unless otherwise noted.)

Second Quarter 2017 Result Highlights

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 million, compared with $0.7 million as of December 31, 2016.

As of August 21, 2017, Kalytera had 129,235,053 common shares outstanding.

