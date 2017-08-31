Tempus And UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Announce Personalized Medicine Partnership For Cancer Patients

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempus, a technology company focused on helping doctors personalize cancer care by collecting and analyzing large volumes of molecular and clinical data and University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center are collaborating on a precision medicine partnership to advance clinical care with Next Generation Sequencing analysis, focused initially on patients diagnosed with hematological malignancies and pancreatic cancer.

As part of the collaboration, Tempus will do molecular sequencing and analysis for a group of patients at UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. Utilizing machine learning and advanced bioinformatics, Tempus helps physicians analyze data sets in a search for potentially relevant patterns that can help guide treatment for patients who are unlikely to respond to conventional therapies or for whom no conventional therapies exist.

“Technology has come a long way since researchers first mapped the genome more than 15 years ago and yet physicians and their patients have not widely benefited,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO at Tempus. “We are excited to bring the Tempus platform to physicians at the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center who will now have access to technology and analytics that will support their efforts to deliver personalized treatment for each patient.”

Tempus will work with a team of investigators led by Dr. Primo Lara, an esteemed investigator in clinical-translational research, who has chaired a number of cancer clinical trials from phase I to III.

“Discovery is happening at a rapid pace and will continue to accelerate with access to data-driven tools designed to support work in the clinic,” said Dr. Lara, Interim Director of the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Working with Tempus is consistent with our commitment to providing our physicians with the tools and resources they need to best treat their patients.”

The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is among the top-ranked national cancer programs for both research and patient care. It is one of 48 centers designated "comprehensive" by the National Cancer Institute.

About Tempus:

Tempus is a technology company that is building the world’s largest library of molecular and clinical data and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful. We enable physicians to deliver personalized cancer care for patients through our interactive analytical and machine learning platform. We provide genomic sequencing services and analyze molecular and therapeutic data to empower physicians to make real-time, data-driven decisions. Our goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as we gather more data. For more information, visit tempus.com and follow us on Facebook (Tempus Labs) and Twitter (@TempusLabs).

About UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated center serving the Central Valley and inland Northern California, a region of more than 6 million people. Its specialists provide compassionate, comprehensive care for more than 10,000 adults and children every year, and access to more than 125 clinical trials at any given time. Its innovative research program engages more than 280 scientists at UC Davis, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Jackson Laboratory (JAX West), whose scientific partnerships advance discovery of new tools to diagnose and treat cancer. Through the Cancer Care Network, UC Davis collaborates with hospitals and clinical centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California to offer the latest cancer-care services to their communities. UC Davis’ community-based outreach and education programs address disparities in cancer outcomes across diverse populations. For more information, visit http://cancer.ucdavis.edu.

