Consolidated Sales Of Olainfarm In Six Months Exceed 62 Million
8/31/2017 10:52:27 AM
Olaine, 2017-08-31 16:34 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second quarter of 2017 has, in terms of sales, been the best quarter in corporate history as sales during this period have increased by 25% and reached 34.1 million. Main contributors to such growth have been significant shipments of PASA to The World Health Organization and serious sales increases in Latvia and Uzbekistan.
During the first six months period of 2017, sales to all major markets of AS Olainfarm continued increasing, except Ukraine, where they shrunk by 40%, and Uzbekistan, where they shrunk by 21%. Significant sales increases have been achieved to The Netherland, where sales grew by 600%, Italy (by 56%) and Kazakhstan (by 555). During the first six months of 2017 products of AS Olainfarm were sold to 41 countries in five continents.
