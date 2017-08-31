 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Consolidated Sales Of Olainfarm In Six Months Exceed 62 Million



8/31/2017 10:52:27 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Olaine, 2017-08-31 16:34 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second quarter of 2017 has, in terms of sales, been the best quarter in corporate history as sales during this period have increased by 25% and reached 34.1 million. Main contributors to such growth have been significant shipments of PASA to The World Health Organization and serious sales increases in Latvia and Uzbekistan.

During the first six months period of 2017, sales to all major markets of AS Olainfarm continued increasing, except Ukraine, where they shrunk by 40%, and Uzbekistan, where they shrunk by 21%. Significant sales increases have been achieved to The Netherland, where sales grew by 600%, Italy (by 56%) and Kazakhstan (by 555). During the first six months of 2017 products of AS Olainfarm were sold to 41 countries in five continents.

Read at GlobeNewswire


comments powered by Disqus
Olainfarm
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 