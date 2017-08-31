|
Probiodrug AG Reports Financial Results For H1 2017 And Corporate Update
8/31/2017 10:51:42 AM
HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 31 August 2017 - Probiodrug AG (Euronext Amsterdam: PBD), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic solutions to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD), today announced its financial results for the first six months ending 30 June 2017, prepared in accordance with German GAAP ("HGB") and, on a voluntary basis, in accordance with IFRS as endorsed by the European Union. The reports are available on the company website (http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/).
