Clinipace Worldwide Adds Industry Veteran Steve Skolsky To Board Of Directors

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinipace Worldwide, a global full-service clinical research organization (CRO), has named industry veteran Steve Skolsky to its Board of Directors. Skolsky, who is Principal of biopharmaceutical and life science consultancy Expis Partners, has more than 30 years’ experience in the pharma, biotech, CRO and health care services sectors. From 2011-2016, he held senior executive roles at Quintiles, most recently as Senior Vice President and Managing Director.



“I am delighted to welcome Steve Skolsky to our Board of Directors,” said Clinipace President and CEO Jeff Williams. “Steve’s industry experience and insights makes him an invaluable addition to our Board and to Clinipace as we eye our next phase of growth.”

“I look forward to working with Clinipace to help our customers advance their drug development programs and to be a resource to management as the company works to become the leading mid-market CRO,” said Skolsky. “Clinipace’s focus on quality and delivery fits well with my personal interests to contribute to the advancement of safe new therapies to meet unmet medical needs.”

From 2004 to 2011, Skolsky served as Chief Executive Officer in both private and publically traded biotech companies. Initially, he was Chief Executive Officer of Trimeris Inc., and subsequently, CEO and President of Sequoia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Before joining Trimeris, Skolsky spent more than 20 years with GlaxoSmithKline, holding senior leadership roles such as Managing Director of GSK’s operations in Australia and New Zealand and Senior Vice President, Global Product Strategy and Clinical Development. With a BA in Biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Skolsky serves on the Board of Directors at Basilea Pharmaceutica, a Switzerland-based biotech company; on the Foundation Board of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Flagler Business School; and on the Board of Visitors of UNC-Chapel Hill.

About Clinipace Worldwide

Clinipace Worldwide, a global full-service clinical research organization (CRO) serves the unique needs of venture-backed, mid-tier and strategic pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device firms, helping them advance drug candidates to deliver successful stakeholder and patient outcomes. The company leverages extensive therapeutic knowledge, clinical trial expertise, and their proprietary eClinical platform TEMPO™ to support life science firms in achieving some of their most important goals: Executing regulatory strategies, optimizing clinical development timelines and completing high quality trials. Clinipace has completed more than 1,500 clinical trials and 1,500 regulatory and statistical consulting projects and operates in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.clinipace.com.

