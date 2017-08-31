|
Stallergenes Greer Reports Strong First Half 2017 Results And Narrows 2017 Financial Guidance
8/31/2017 10:43:04 AM
• Total revenues of €129.6 million, up 66% over prior-year period
• Key products ORALAIR® and STALORAL® regain market share in France and Germany
• EBITDA was positive ahead of schedule at €6.3 million
• Cost control and revenue growth generated strong cash flow improvement
• Narrowed 2017 revenue guidance1 to the range of €260 million to €270 million, compared with the previous guidance1 range of €240 million to €270 million and continuing positive development of EBITDA
DATE: 31 August 2017
London (United Kingdom) – Stallergenes Greer plc, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in treatments for respiratory allergies, today announces its half-year results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2017.
