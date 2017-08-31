Symphogen Presents Promising Results From A Randomized Phase II Study With Sym004 At ESMO 2017 Congress

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symphogen, an advanced clinical stage antibody company focused on oncology, announces today that the promising data from its Phase 2 study with Sym004, a mAb mixture targeting EGFR, has been selected for oral presentation on 11 September 2017 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress, taking place from 8-12 September 2017, in Madrid, Spain.

“The data from this large Phase 2 study show a remarkable improvement in overall survival in a well-defined patient population. This suggests that Sym004 could be a unique precision medicine opportunity for patients with late-stage metastatic colorectal cancer that otherwise have very limited or no treatment options” said Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer of Symphogen.

Oral Presentation: Title: 478O - Efficacy and safety of Sym004 in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer with acquired resistance to anti-EGFR therapy: Results of a randomized phase II study (RP2S) Session Date: Monday 11 September, 09:30 - 09:45 Authors: J. Tabernero, F. Ciardiello, C. Montagut, C. Ding, S. Kopetz, T. Tuxen Poulsen, A. Bardelli, L. Wyrwicz, A. Cubillo, C. Santos, G. Fumi, V. Zagonel, J. Bennouna, S. Siena, A. Falcone, M. Benavent, G. Argiles, M. Kragh, I. Horak, M. Dvorkin Presenter: J. Tabernero In addition, Symphogen will present the following poster at the congress: Title: 123P - Genotyping circulating tumor DNA identifies metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients highly sensitive to Sym004 Session Date: Monday 11 September, 13:15-14:15 Authors: C. Montagut, A. Bardelli, T. Tuxen Poulsen, R. Dienstmann, M. Kragh, S. Kopetz, K. Koefoed, F. Ciardiello, C. Ding, J. Vidal, J. Clausell-Tormos, G. Siravegna, T. Lindsted, M.W. Pedersen, G. Rospo, G. Argilés Martinez, P. Nadler, I. Horak, J. Tabernero Presenter: C. Montagut

Full session details and data presentation listings for ESMO 2017 Congress can be found at http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress/Programme

About Sym004

Sym004 is comprised of two antibodies targeting non-overlapping epitopes on EGFR that are designed to not only block ligand induced receptor activation but also to elicit removal of EGFR from the cancer cell surface by inducing receptor internalization and degradation. Positive clinical efficacy findings for Sym004 in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and with acquired resistance to anti-EGFR antibody was reported in the June 2015 issue of Cancer Discovery (Cancer Discov. 2015 Jun;5(6):598-609).

About Symphogen A/S

Symphogen is a private biopharmaceutical company leading the field of recombinant antibody mixtures for therapeutic use in oncology. Symphogen is dedicated to bringing truly innovative oncology products to the market, creating optimally selected antibody mixtures that address multiple oncology targets in a single drug product. The company has collaborations for the development of antibody therapeutics in the infectious disease area with Genentech, and in immuno-oncology with Shire. Symphogen has offices in Denmark and New Jersey, US and its investors include Essex Woodlands Health Ventures, Novo A/S, PKA, Sunstone Capital, Gilde Healthcare Partners, Danica Pension, Takeda Ventures, Inc., and Genentech. For more information, please see www.symphogen.com