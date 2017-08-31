Mindbytes BVBA Announces Expansion To North America To Develop Next Generation Serious Medical Games Driven By Artificial Intelligence

EDMONTON, Alberta & GHENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindBytes BVBA today announced its expansion into North America through
the creation of a subsidiary called MindLab Interactive AI Inc. based in
Edmonton, AB, Canada. MindLab Interactive AI Inc. plans to develop next
generation serious medical games driven by artificial intelligence to
improve the lives of patients and their families –empowering those
impacted by disease to change their behaviour.
“We are committed to accessing robust expertise in
North America and establishing high-quality partnerships with the goal
of enhancing the effectiveness of our tools.”
MindBytes has decided to establish a physical presence in North America
to launch an AI R&D hub and address the world’s largest market for
healthcare and serious games. “This is a very exciting opportunity for
us, and the next logical step”, says MindBytes’ and MindLab’s CEO, Geert
MindBytes has selected Edmonton, AB as its North American base of
operations due to its proximity to serious games and artificial
intelligence researchers and its vibrant, collaborative, healthcare
community. “We intend to improve our tools by leveraging the renowned
expertise in AI present in Canada and partnering with North American
healthcare stakeholders”, states MindLab’s COO, Connor Buffel. Adding,
“We strongly believe that our tools can improve peoples’ lives in a
cost-effective, accessible, and person-centric manner – delivering
greater value to society with restricted budget impact. This is
something that is sought after globally with healthcare expenditures in
2015 exceeding 10% of GDP in 11 OECD nations.”
MindLab is actively seeking commercial and academic partnerships in
North America and has already established a research collaboration in
the area of artificial intelligence with the University of Saskatchewan
and Professor Regan Mandryk, an expert in affective computing, games for
health, and artificial intelligence. The collaboration consists of an
8-month research project focused on the use of AI in a serious medical
game application. This project is part of a cross-continental research
program that is funded in part by a Mitacs Accelerate grant in Canada
and an Active and Assisted Living grant in Europe.
MindBytes’ serious medical games research program also reflects global
collaboration, highlighted by strategic partnerships with the University
of Leuven and Ghent University in Belgium and Uppsala University in
Sweden. Additionally, MindBytes continues to strengthen its research
programs by participating in European private-public consortiums, such
as PREFER,
PLAYTIME,
and MyHealthData.
MindBytes’ sister company, ISMS,
develops innovative health economic, market access, and reimbursement
tools, which MindLab also intends to market to North American healthcare
stakeholders.
About MindBytes BVBA
MindBytes, formed in 2014 in Ghent,
Belgium, is a leading European service provider that develops data-smart
educational software aimed at realizing behavioural changes for
healthcare, pharmaceutical, and government clients. MindBytes is
composed of a multidisciplinary team of Software and Data Engineers,
Science Experts, and Communication Professionals that are dedicated to
helping people and organizations change their behaviour and make better
decisions. The driving force behind their projects is a shared passion
for improving the lives of patients and their families. Its client list
currently includes several top 10 pharmaceutical companies, regional
governments, and healthcare institutions. More information is available
about the company at: www.mindbytes.be
About MindLab Interactive AI Inc.
MindLab Interactive AI
Inc. is the North American subsidiary of MindBytes BVBA, a leading
European service provider that develops data-smart educational software
aimed at realizing behavioural changes for healthcare, pharmaceutical,
and government clients. MindLab offers similar services to its European
parent, in addition to a range of health economic, market access, and
reimbursement services in collaboration with its European sister
company, ISMS. The Company operates out of its offices in Edmonton, AB,
Canada. More information is available about the company at: www.mindbytes.be