Mindbytes BVBA Announces Expansion To North America To Develop Next Generation Serious Medical Games Driven By Artificial Intelligence

EDMONTON, Alberta & GHENT, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindBytes BVBA today announced its expansion into North America through the creation of a subsidiary called MindLab Interactive AI Inc. based in Edmonton, AB, Canada. MindLab Interactive AI Inc. plans to develop next generation serious medical games driven by artificial intelligence to improve the lives of patients and their families –empowering those impacted by disease to change their behaviour.

MindBytes has decided to establish a physical presence in North America to launch an AI R&D hub and address the world’s largest market for healthcare and serious games. “This is a very exciting opportunity for us, and the next logical step”, says MindBytes’ and MindLab’s CEO, Geert Vander Stichele. “We are committed to accessing robust expertise in North America and establishing high-quality partnerships with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of our tools.”

MindBytes has selected Edmonton, AB as its North American base of operations due to its proximity to serious games and artificial intelligence researchers and its vibrant, collaborative, healthcare community. “We intend to improve our tools by leveraging the renowned expertise in AI present in Canada and partnering with North American healthcare stakeholders”, states MindLab’s COO, Connor Buffel. Adding, “We strongly believe that our tools can improve peoples’ lives in a cost-effective, accessible, and person-centric manner – delivering greater value to society with restricted budget impact. This is something that is sought after globally with healthcare expenditures in 2015 exceeding 10% of GDP in 11 OECD nations.”

MindLab is actively seeking commercial and academic partnerships in North America and has already established a research collaboration in the area of artificial intelligence with the University of Saskatchewan and Professor Regan Mandryk, an expert in affective computing, games for health, and artificial intelligence. The collaboration consists of an 8-month research project focused on the use of AI in a serious medical game application. This project is part of a cross-continental research program that is funded in part by a Mitacs Accelerate grant in Canada and an Active and Assisted Living grant in Europe.

MindBytes’ serious medical games research program also reflects global collaboration, highlighted by strategic partnerships with the University of Leuven and Ghent University in Belgium and Uppsala University in Sweden. Additionally, MindBytes continues to strengthen its research programs by participating in European private-public consortiums, such as PREFER, PLAYTIME, and MyHealthData.

MindBytes’ sister company, ISMS, develops innovative health economic, market access, and reimbursement tools, which MindLab also intends to market to North American healthcare stakeholders.

About MindBytes BVBA

MindBytes, formed in 2014 in Ghent, Belgium, is a leading European service provider that develops data-smart educational software aimed at realizing behavioural changes for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and government clients. MindBytes is composed of a multidisciplinary team of Software and Data Engineers, Science Experts, and Communication Professionals that are dedicated to helping people and organizations change their behaviour and make better decisions. The driving force behind their projects is a shared passion for improving the lives of patients and their families. Its client list currently includes several top 10 pharmaceutical companies, regional governments, and healthcare institutions. More information is available about the company at: www.mindbytes.be

About MindLab Interactive AI Inc.

MindLab Interactive AI Inc. is the North American subsidiary of MindBytes BVBA, a leading European service provider that develops data-smart educational software aimed at realizing behavioural changes for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and government clients. MindLab offers similar services to its European parent, in addition to a range of health economic, market access, and reimbursement services in collaboration with its European sister company, ISMS. The Company operates out of its offices in Edmonton, AB, Canada. More information is available about the company at: www.mindbytes.be