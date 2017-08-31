Symphogen Presents Promising Results From A Randomized Phase II Study With Sym004 At ESMO 2017 Congress

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symphogen, an advanced clinical stage antibody company focused on
oncology, announces today that the promising data from its Phase 2 study
with Sym004, a mAb mixture targeting EGFR, has been selected for oral
presentation on 11 September 2017 at the European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress, taking place from 8-12 September 2017,
in Madrid, Spain.
“The data from this large Phase 2 study show a remarkable improvement
in overall survival in a well-defined patient population. This suggests
that Sym004 could be a unique precision medicine opportunity for
patients with late-stage metastatic colorectal cancer that otherwise
have very limited or no treatment options” said Martin Olin, Chief
Executive Officer of Symphogen.
Oral Presentation:
Title:
478O - Efficacy and safety of Sym004 in refractory metastatic
colorectal cancer with acquired resistance to anti-EGFR therapy:
Results of a randomized phase II study (RP2S)
Monday 11 September, 09:30 - 09:45
Authors:
J. Tabernero, F. Ciardiello, C. Montagut, C. Ding, S. Kopetz, T.
Tuxen Poulsen, A. Bardelli, L. Wyrwicz, A. Cubillo, C. Santos, G.
Fumi, V. Zagonel, J. Bennouna, S. Siena, A. Falcone, M. Benavent,
G. Argiles, M. Kragh, I. Horak, M. Dvorkin
Presenter:
J. Tabernero
In addition, Symphogen will present the following poster at
the congress:
Title:
123P - Genotyping circulating tumor DNA identifies metastatic
colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients highly sensitive to Sym004
Monday 11 September, 13:15-14:15
Authors:
C. Montagut, A. Bardelli, T. Tuxen Poulsen, R. Dienstmann, M.
Kragh, S. Kopetz, K. Koefoed, F. Ciardiello, C. Ding, J. Vidal, J.
Clausell-Tormos, G. Siravegna, T. Lindsted, M.W. Pedersen, G.
Rospo, G. Argilés Martinez, P. Nadler, I. Horak, J. Tabernero
Presenter:
C. Montagut
Full session details and data presentation listings for ESMO 2017
Congress can be found at http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress/Programme
About Sym004
Sym004 is comprised of two antibodies targeting non-overlapping epitopes
on EGFR that are designed to not only block ligand induced receptor
activation but also to elicit removal of EGFR from the cancer cell
surface by inducing receptor internalization and degradation. Positive
clinical efficacy findings for Sym004 in patients with metastatic
colorectal cancer (mCRC) and with acquired resistance to anti-EGFR
antibody was reported in the June 2015 issue of Cancer Discovery (Cancer
Discov. 2015 Jun;5(6):598-609).
About Symphogen A/S
Symphogen is a private biopharmaceutical company leading the field of
recombinant antibody mixtures for therapeutic use in oncology. Symphogen
is dedicated to bringing truly innovative oncology products to the
market, creating optimally selected antibody mixtures that address
multiple oncology targets in a single drug product. The company has
collaborations for the development of antibody therapeutics in the
infectious disease area with Genentech, and in immuno-oncology with
Shire. Symphogen has offices in Denmark and New Jersey, US and its
investors include Essex Woodlands Health Ventures, Novo A/S, PKA,
Sunstone Capital, Gilde Healthcare Partners, Danica Pension, Takeda
Ventures, Inc., and Genentech. For more information, please see www.symphogen.com