Ignyta (RXDX) To Host Conference Call And Webcast On Entrectinib ROS1 Lung Cancer Update On September 6, 2017

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ignyta,
Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a biotechnology company focused on
precision medicine in oncology, today announced that Ignyta management
will host a conference call and live webcast on September 6, 2017 at
5:00 a.m. Pacific time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) to provide a program
update, including a substantive regulatory update, on the ROS1
fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer development program for
entrectinib — an orally available, CNS-active tyrosine kinase inhibitor
focused on targeting tumors that harbor NTRK
fusions or ROS1
fusions — currently being studied in a registration-enabling Phase 2
clinical trial known as STARTRK-2.
To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-279-9534
(domestic) or 719-457-2602 (international) and provide Conference ID
5626370. A live webcast will be available during the presentation in the
Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.ignyta.com/investors/,
and will be archived and available at that site for 14 days.
About Ignyta, Inc.
Blazing a New Future for Patients with Cancer™
At Ignyta, we work tirelessly on behalf of patients with cancer to offer
potentially life-saving, precisely targeted therapeutics (Rx) guided by
companion diagnostic (Dx) tests. Our integrated Rx/Dx strategy allows us
to enter uncharted territory, illuminating the molecular drivers of
cancer and quickly advancing treatments to address them. This approach
embraces even those patients with the rarest cancers, who have the
highest unmet need and who may otherwise not have access to effective
treatment options. With our pipeline of potentially first-in-class or
best-in-class precision medicines, we are pursuing the ultimate goal of
not just shrinking tumors, but eradicating cancer relapse and recurrence
in precisely defined patient populations.
For more information, please visit: www.ignyta.com.
