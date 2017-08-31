ERYtech Pharma To Present Full Results For Phase IIb Trial Of Eryaspase In Pancreatic Cancer At ESMO 2017

Company to host Investor & Analyst Event with live webcast, Monday,
September 11, 6:15 p.m. CEST/12:15 p.m. EDT
LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY) (Euronext Paris - ERYP), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies
by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells,
today announced that it will present the full data from its Phase 2b
trial evaluating eryaspase for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic
cancer at the upcoming European
Society for Medical Oncology Annual Meeting, being held
September 8 – 12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
Prof. Pascal Hammel, MD, PhD, gastroenterologist-oncologist at Beaujon
Hospital and principal investigator of the trial, will present the full
results of the Phase 2b study of eryaspase (GRASPA®), L-asparaginase
encapsulated in red blood cells, in combination with chemotherapy for
the treatment of second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
In March 2017, the company announced positive topline results from the
open label, randomized, multicentre Phase 2b trial of 140 enrolled
patients. The trial met its prespecified co-primary endpoints, with
significant improvement observed in both progression-free survival (PFS)
and overall survival (OS) in patients treated with eryaspase combined
with chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone.
Abstracts from the ESMO 2017 Annual Meeting will be available online on
the conference website beginning at 12:05 a.m. CEST on Thursday,
August 31, 2017.
Poster Session and Presentation Details to Follow:
Poster Display: A Phase 2b of eryaspase in combination with
gemcitabine or FOLFOX as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic
pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT02195180)
Copies of the poster presentations will be available online September
9th, 2017, on ERYTECH’s website at www.erytech.com.
ESMO Investor & Analyst Event and Webcast: Erytech will host
an investor and analyst event on Monday, September 11th at
6:15 p.m. CEST. Erytech management and principal investigator, Prof.
Pascal Hammel will present and discuss the full dataset from the Phase
2b trial of eryaspase in metastatic pancreatic cancer. The Company will
also highlight its ERYCAPS® technology and provide an overview of its
lead eryaspase program and pipeline programs.
The webcast can be followed live online via the link:
http://www.anywhereconference.com?UserAudioMode=DATA&Name=&Conference=135310579&PIN=83328551
Following the live call, a replay will be available for 90 days. To
listen to the replay, please dial:
About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com
Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms
of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS
platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug
substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of
product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs.
ERYTECH’s initial focus is on the treatment of blood cancers, including
acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by
depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. ERYTECH
plans to pursue regulatory approvals for its lead product candidate,
eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPA®, having achieved
positive efficacy and safety results from its completed Phase 2/3
pivotal clinical trial in Europe in children and adults with relapsed or
refractory ALL. ERYTECH also has an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of
eryaspase in the United States in adults with newly diagnosed ALL, and a
Phase 2b clinical trial in Europe in elderly patients with newly
diagnosed AML, each in combination with chemotherapy. ERYTECH believes
that eryaspase also has the potential as a treatment approach in solid
tumors and has completed a Phase 1 study and a 140-patient Phase 2
clinical trial in France, evaluating eryaspase in patients with second
line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Eryaspase consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside
donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a
naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and
proliferation of cancer cells, from circulating blood plasma. ERYTECH
produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing
site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production in
Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and distribution
partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML in Europe with
Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL in Israel with TEVA, which
will market the product under the GRASPA® brand name. The European
Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
have granted orphan drug designations for eryaspase for the treatment of
ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer.
In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing two other product
candidates, that focus on using encapsulated enzymes to target cancer
metabolism and induce tumor starvation. The company is also exploring
the use of its ERYCAPS platform for developing cancer immunotherapies
and enzyme replacement therapies.
ERYTECH is listed on Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC
Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150
and Next Biotech indexes. ERYTECH is also listed in the U.S. under an
ADR level 1 program (OTC, ticker EYRYY).
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates with respect to the clinical development plans, business and
regulatory strategy, and anticipated future performance of ERYTECH and
of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements,
forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as,
without limitation, “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”,
“plans”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “will” and “continue” and similar
expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts.
Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various
assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may
not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may
depend upon factors that are beyond ERYTECH's control. There can be no
guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the
candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they
will prove to be commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may
turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results,
performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements,
forecasts and estimates. Documents filed by ERYTECH Pharma with the
French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org),
also available on ERYTECH’s website (www.erytech.com)
describe such risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, no
representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore,
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the
date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. ERYTECH disclaims
any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or
estimates to reflect any change in ERYTECH’s expectations with regard
thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent
required by law.