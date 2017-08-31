Simulations Plus (SLP) Announces Senior Management Changes

LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP), a leading provider of simulation
and modeling software for pharmaceutical discovery and development,
today announced changes in its senior management structure.
“Dr. Grasela continues to do an outstanding job with the Cognigen
division, maintaining growth, providing great customer satisfaction, and
continually improving efficiencies under his leadership”
Walt Woltosz, chairman and chief executive officer of Simulations Plus,
Inc., said, “The board of directors has appointed Mr. John DiBella
president of the Lancaster, California division, known as Simulations
Plus. Dr. Ted Grasela will remain as president of the Buffalo, New York
Cognigen division, and Dr. Brett Howell will remain as president of the
Research Triangle Park, North Carolina DILIsym Services, Inc. division.
I will remain as chairman and chief executive officer and continue
working at the 60% level as I have for the past three years.”
Dr. David Ralph, a member of the board of directors, added, “With the
acquisition of DILIsym Services, Inc., which expanded the
responsibilities of the corporate president over all divisions, and
recognizing the already considerable demands on Dr. Grasela’s time with
the continued growth of Cognigen, including the five-year, nearly $5
million contract with a major research foundation, the board felt it was
optimal to have three division presidents, each responsible for the
operation of their division alone, reporting to Mr. Woltosz as CEO. We
are holding open the position of president of the overall corporation,
but not filling it at this time.”
Walt Woltosz further added, “John DiBella was the clear choice to become
the president of the Lancaster division, and we’re delighted that he has
accepted the position. John has been with Simulations Plus for over 14
years, starting as a software development engineer after graduating with
a Master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve
University, then moving into marketing and sales as a salesperson. Since
2009 when he was promoted to manager of marketing and sales, and 2012
when he was promoted to vice president for marketing and sales, the
company’s revenue growth under his leadership has been obvious, going
from about $6.3 million for FY2009 (not including the former Words+
subsidiary) to $20 million in FY2016, and further growth in 2017, which
will be boosted further by our fourth quarter ending today with
additional revenues and earnings from our newly acquired DILIsym
division.”
“Dr. Grasela continues to do an outstanding job with the Cognigen
division, maintaining growth, providing great customer satisfaction, and
continually improving efficiencies under his leadership,” continued Mr.
Woltosz. “The acquisition of DILIsym Services, Inc. in June added
another geographic location and new technology to our offerings. Each
division provides a mostly unique set of products and services, so we
believe having a president of each division with P&L responsibility is
the best way to manage our operations. Of course, we will continue to
foster cooperation among the divisions to take advantage of the
synergies among them. This has worked very well for Simulations Plus and
Cognigen for three years, and we are already seeing the benefits from
integrating our GastroPlus™
capabilities in Lancaster with the DILIsym software in Research Triangle
Park. We expect further synergies between Cognigen and DILIsym going
forward.”
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and
development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical
and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory
submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for
drug-induced liver injury and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The
company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use
knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of
pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical agents. Our software is
licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major
pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and consumer goods companies
and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new
and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry,
pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have
made us the leading software provider for physiologically based
pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our
website at www.simulations-plus.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the
matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements
that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,”
“expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of
this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or
anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual
future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors
that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not
limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages,
acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing
software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical
industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to
attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to
properly manage the new combined company, and a sustainable market.
Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly
and annual reports as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Follow us on Twitter
| LinkedIn