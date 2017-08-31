Amyloid Publishes Long-Term Data Analysis From Pfizer (PFE) Suggesting Tafamidis Delays Progression Of TTR-FAP, A Rare Disease

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced the publication of a new interim
analysis of long-term data from four studies indicating that treatment
with tafamidis is associated with delay in disease progression in
patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP)
and was well tolerated, with no unexpected side effects. The
publication, “Long-term
safety and efficacy of tafamidis for the treatment of hereditary
transthyretin amyloid polyneuropathy: results up to 6 years,” is
available online in the journal Amyloid: The Journal of Protein
Folding Disorders.1 The analysis included patients with
the most common TTR-FAP mutation, Val30Met, who either initiated
treatment with tafamidis at the beginning of the pivotal study or who
started treatment 18 months later during an open-label extension, as
well as non-Val30Met patients who completed 12 months of treatment and
then continued in the same open-label extension. Tafamidis, marketed
under the trade name VYNDAQEL, is approved in 40 countries for the
treatment of TTR-FAP in adult patients with early-stage symptomatic
polyneuropathy to delay peripheral neurologic impairment. Tafamidis is
not approved in the United States.
“These results offer hope for people with TTR-FAP, many of
whom have witnessed family members and loved ones suffer from this
relentless, progressive, and fatal disease.”
TTR-FAP is a rare, genetic, progressive, irreversible, and fatal
neurodegenerative disease. It significantly impairs quality of life and
is estimated to affect at least 10,000 people worldwide,2
although the prevalence may be much higher.3 People with
TTR-FAP experience a considerable burden of illness that increases with
disease progression; when left untreated, people with TTR-FAP die within
10 years of symptom onset, on average.4,5 The disease is
caused by a mutation in the gene for the protein transthyretin (TTR),
resulting in production of unstable TTR that can accumulate as amyloid
deposits in nerves and other organs, interfering with normal function.6,7
Tafamidis is a medicine designed to specifically stabilize TTR,
preventing or slowing the formation of abnormal TTR and subsequent
amyloid deposits.8
“This is a life-long disease, so these findings are important because
they suggest that tafamidis not only provided a sustained
disease-modifying effect, it also was generally well tolerated over the
long term,” said Fabio Barroso, MD, lead author and neurologist at the
Raul Carrea Institute for Neurological Research, FLENI, in Buenos Aires,
Argentina. “These results offer hope for people with TTR-FAP, many of
whom have witnessed family members and loved ones suffer from this
relentless, progressive, and fatal disease.”
This analysis is part of a broader clinical development program that
includes 22 studies involving tafamidis. Pfizer is also the sole sponsor
of the Transthyretin Amyloidosis Outcomes Survey (THAOS) (www.thaos.net),
an international registry and the largest real-world database focused on
TTR amyloidosis. Additionally, the company has been at the forefront of
educational initiatives to raise awareness of TTR amyloidosis among
healthcare professionals and to facilitate dialogue between patients,
their families, and their physicians.
“The analysis is the longest prospective evaluation to date of any
medicine being studied for TTR-FAP and builds on previous studies
suggesting tafamidis provides benefit when given early in the disease
and is associated with delay in disease progression over the long term,”
said Dr. Kevin W. Williams, Chief Medical Officer, Rare Disease, Pfizer
Innovative Health. “Evaluating potential therapies for the treatment of
rare diseases that have limited to no treatment options, such as
TTR-FAP, is critical, and Pfizer Rare Disease is pleased that these
findings help us to better understand the long-term safety and efficacy
in patients with this debilitating illness.”
Long-Term Tafamidis Analysis
The findings reported in Amyloid are from an analysis of an
ongoing, long-term, open-label extension study of tafamidis in 93
patients with TTR-FAP who had participated in previous studies with the
medication.1 Of these 93 patients, 75 had the Val30Met
mutation and 18 had the non-Val30Met mutation. Different TTR mutations
can be associated with differences in disease symptoms and severity.
In the Val30Met group, 38 patients had started taking tafamidis on day
one in a previous 18-month randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled
Phase 3 pivotal trial and, after completing the trial, continued on the
medication in a 12-month open-label extension study.5, 9 The
other 37 patients had taken the placebo in the 18-month trial, then
switched to tafamidis upon entry in the 12-month extension. After
completing the 12-month extension study, both groups entered the
ongoing, long-term study.
The analysis suggests that, by month 66, patients who started tafamidis
at the start of the 18-month pivotal trial had numerically less disease
progression than patients who started on placebo, based on the degree of
worsening in three standard measures: a test called the Neuropathy
Impairment Score for Lower Limbs (NIS-LL), a subscale of the NIS-LL that
assesses muscle weakness, and a measure of total quality of life (TQOL).
This group was also less likely than the group that started on placebo
to progress to the next ambulatory stage – for example, from no
assistance required to needing a cane to using a wheelchair.
The analysis also suggested the rates of worsening in NIS-LL, NIS-LL
muscle weakness, and TQOL over time were less for the patients who
started on tafamidis versus placebo on entry to the pivotal trial;
moreover, after the placebo, in patients switched to tafamidis during
the open-label extension, the rates slowed and were comparable to those
seen in patients who had been started on the medication from the
beginning of the study.
In the patients with non-Val30Met mutations, who had previously
completed a separate, 12-month, open-label study, some worsening of
NIS-LL and other measures were observed.10 The lack of a
control or comparator group of non-Val30Met patients made interpretation
of the findings in those patients difficult and is a limitation of this
new analysis.1
Among all 93 patients in the analysis, tafamidis was generally
well-tolerated, with no unexpected safety issues identified. The most
common adverse events (occurring in 10 percent or more of patients) were
urinary tract infections (16.1 percent); fall (12.9 percent), thermal
burn (11.8 percent), influenza (10.8 percent), headache (9.7 percent),
and upper respiratory tract infection (9.7 percent). The most common
serious adverse events (occurring in 2 percent or more of patients) were
cardiac failure and chest pain (both 3.2 percent); and sepsis, urinary
tract infection, and transient ischemic attack (all 2.2 percent). Eight
patients died during the study or after completion or discontinuation;
none of the deaths were treatment related.1
About Tafamidis
Tafamidis, marketed under the trade name VYNDAQEL, was first approved in
2011 in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of TTR-FAP in adult
patients with early-stage symptomatic polyneuropathy to delay peripheral
neurologic impairment. Currently, VYNDAQEL is approved in 40 countries,
including countries in Europe, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Israel,
Russia, and South Korea. Pfizer received a complete response letter from
the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its application to approve
tafamidis for TTR-FAP in 2012; tafamidis is not approved in the United
States.11
As a leader in TTR amyloidosis, Pfizer Rare Disease continues to partner
with the FDA regarding a potential path to approval of tafamidis for
TTR-FAP, as the company hopes to achieve the objective of providing
TTR-FAP patients living in the United States with the same treatment
option as those patients living in many other parts of the world.
Important Safety Information
-
VYNDAQEL is contraindicated in patients who had previous
hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any excipients of
VYNDAQEL.
-
In the clinical program, the safety and tolerability profile of
VYNDAQEL was studied in 128 patients. In the pivotal study, adverse
events (AEs) in both treatment groups were generally mild or moderate
in severity. The adverse drug reactions reported in the pivotal study
are diarrhea, upper abdominal pain, urinary tract infection, and
vaginal infection.12
-
There are no data available regarding use of VYNDAQEL post-liver
transplantation; therefore, VYNDAQEL should be discontinued in
patients who undergo liver transplantation.
-
There are no data on the use of VYNDAQEL in pregnant or nursing women.
VYNDAQEL is not recommended for use during pregnancy, in women who are
breast feeding or in women of childbearing age not using
contraception. Women of childbearing potential should use appropriate
contraception when taking VYNDAQEL and continue to use appropriate
contraception for 1-month after stopping treatment with VYNDAQEL.
-
Children and adolescents do not have the symptoms of TTR Amyloid
Polyneuropathy. VYNDAQEL is therefore not used for children and
adolescents.
Pfizer Rare Disease
Rare disease includes some of the most serious of all illnesses and
impacts millions of patients worldwide, representing an opportunity to
apply our knowledge and expertise to help make a significant impact on
addressing unmet medical needs. The Pfizer focus on rare disease builds
on more than two decades of experience, a dedicated research unit
focusing on rare disease, and a global portfolio of multiple medicines
within a number of disease areas of focus, including hematology,
neuroscience, and inherited metabolic disorders.
Pfizer Rare Disease combines pioneering science and deep understanding
of how diseases work with insights from innovative strategic
collaborations with academic researchers, patients, and other companies
to deliver transformative treatments and solutions. We innovate every
day, leveraging our global footprint to accelerate the development and
delivery of groundbreaking medicines and the hope of cures.
Click here
to learn more about our Rare Disease portfolio and how we empower
patients, engage communities in our clinical development programs, and
support programs that heighten disease awareness and meet the needs of
patient families.
Working together for a healthier world®
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies
to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive
to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery,
development and manufacture of health care products. Our global
portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's
best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues
work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness,
prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases
of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's
premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with
health care providers, governments and local communities to support and
expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For
more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who
rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to
investors on our website at www.pfizer.com.
|
|
