Translational Software Pharmacogenomic Application Integrates Drug-Gene And Drug-Drug Data Into Single Screen Interface, Replacing Paper PDF Files And Streamlining Precision Medicine

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Translational Software®, Inc. (TSI), a leader in the intelligent use of genetic data for clinical decision support, today announced a new pharmacogenomic (PGx) application called Medsreview to help healthcare providers review and reconcile drug-gene and drug-drug interactions using a single screen interface to guide clinical decision making, minimize adverse reactions and enable physicians to prescribe the most effective medications in real-time.

Developed as an application for use with TSI’s Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource-based PGx application programming interface, the intuitive single screen user-interface allows healthcare providers to quickly understand all drug-gene and drug-drug issues for each tested patient within the existing clinical workflow, eliminating the need to print out lengthy PDF reports or toggle between separate drug-gene and drug-drug analytical systems to determine patient therapies. Physicians and pharmacists can easily access and review color-coded alerts for all known medications for which treatment regimens should be personalized on the basis of the patient’s genetic test results, coupled with recommended medication alternatives.

“Medsreview gets PGx data at the point of care without major disruption to routine workflow, in the right format, and with the appropriate clinical decision support so physicians can make actual treatment decisions using the data,” stated Don Rule, CEO of TSI. “This application saves clinicians a tremendous amount of time by consolidating and interpreting drug-gene and drug-drug interactions in one place so clinicians don’t have to piece together the data — which is one of the biggest challenges impeding the adoption of personalized medicine.”

Medsreview integrates FDB Cloud Connector™, a web service that delivers FDB’s drug-drug interaction content via the cloud for use with TSI’s pharmacogenetic knowledge base and interpretation platform. Available through TSI’s provider portal or as an embedded application via the company’s PGx API, the application enables labs, healthcare facilities, and information system vendors to incorporate PGx capabilities into existing electronic health record, e-prescribing and medication management systems without specialized knowledge or extended development.

“Synergy Laboratories has had the opportunity to work closely with Translational Software and specifically Medsreview for the past year,” stated Brandon Biles, COO of Synergy Laboratories, Inc. “We were an early adopter of this technology, and integrated Medsreview into our proprietary reporting software, Clarity, to give physicians a single landing place for all of their laboratory results. Medsreview and Clarity allow a physician to greatly improve a patient’s outcome by prescribing the right medication the first time.”

