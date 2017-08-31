Translational Software Pharmacogenomic Application Integrates Drug-Gene And Drug-Drug Data Into Single Screen Interface, Replacing Paper PDF Files And Streamlining Precision Medicine

First intelligent application available via API that can be
integrated into electronic health record or e-prescribing systems for
real-time genomic decision support at the point of care
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Translational
Software®, Inc. (TSI), a leader in the intelligent use of genetic
data for clinical decision support, today announced a new
pharmacogenomic (PGx) application called Medsreview
to help healthcare providers review and reconcile drug-gene and
drug-drug interactions using a single screen interface to guide clinical
decision making, minimize adverse reactions and enable physicians to
prescribe the most effective medications in real-time.
Developed as an application for use with TSI’s Fast Healthcare
Interoperability Resource-based PGx application programming interface,
the intuitive single screen user-interface allows healthcare providers
to quickly understand all drug-gene and drug-drug issues for each tested
patient within the existing clinical workflow, eliminating the need to
print out lengthy PDF reports or toggle between separate drug-gene and
drug-drug analytical systems to determine patient therapies. Physicians
and pharmacists can easily access and review color-coded alerts for all
known medications for which treatment regimens should be personalized on
the basis of the patient’s genetic test results, coupled with
recommended medication alternatives.
“Medsreview gets PGx data at the point of care without major disruption
to routine workflow, in the right format, and with the appropriate
clinical decision support so physicians can make actual treatment
decisions using the data,” stated Don Rule, CEO of TSI. “This
application saves clinicians a tremendous amount of time by
consolidating and interpreting drug-gene and drug-drug interactions in
one place so clinicians don’t have to piece together the data — which is
one of the biggest challenges impeding the adoption of personalized
medicine.”
Medsreview integrates FDB Cloud Connector™, a web service that delivers
FDB’s drug-drug interaction content via the cloud for use with TSI’s
pharmacogenetic knowledge base and interpretation platform.
Available through TSI’s provider portal or as an embedded application
via the company’s PGx
API, the application enables labs, healthcare facilities, and
information system vendors to incorporate PGx capabilities into existing
electronic health record, e-prescribing and medication management
systems without specialized knowledge or extended development.
“Synergy Laboratories has had the opportunity to work closely with
Translational Software and specifically Medsreview for the past year,”
stated Brandon Biles, COO of Synergy Laboratories, Inc. “We were an
early adopter of this technology, and integrated Medsreview into our
proprietary reporting software, Clarity, to give physicians a single
landing place for all of their laboratory results. Medsreview and
Clarity allow a physician to greatly improve a patient’s outcome by
prescribing the right medication the first time.”
About Translational Software, Inc.
Translational Software enables healthcare providers to realize the
promise of precision medicine. We simplify complex genetic data into
evidence-based actionable recommendations to deliver platform agnostic
genomic decision support. Our PGx knowledge base and Fast Healthcare
Interoperability Resource (FHIR)-based API has been used to provide over
one million PGx recommendations. To learn more visit us at www.TranslationalSoftware.com.