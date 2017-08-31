|
Zyme Communications Relocates Manchester Office To Accommodate Growing Team
Manchester office moves to Beehive Lofts as Zyme signs several new clients
31 August 2017, Cambridge and Manchester, UK: Zyme Communications Ltd (Zyme), the public relations and marketing agency specialising in the life science sector, announced it has relocated its Manchester office to Beehive Lofts (http://www.beehivelofts.co.uk/) to better accommodate its growing team, and several new client wins.
With offices in both Cambridge and Manchester, Zyme has established a wide network spanning the full spectrum of the life science industry, and has built a strong reputation for quality.
Lorna Cuddon, Managing Director of Zyme Communications, commented: "This is an exciting time for Zyme Communications, with the expansion of our client base and team, and new facilities in both Manchester and Cambridge. As more leading life science companies choose Zyme to support their communications programmes, we look forward to helping raise their profile within the sector.”
Zyme’s Manchester team is headed by Katie Odgaard. Katie has over ten years’ experience in life science PR and marketing, including project management, technical copywriting, media outreach, conference and event planning and support, and strategic communications planning, and has a Bachelor’s degree in Genetics from the University of Liverpool.
About Zyme Communications Ltd www.zymecommunications.com
Zyme Communications Ltd (Zyme) provides PR and marketing services for the life science sector, supporting companies to raise their profile, build corporate value, and generate interest from commercial leads, investors and partners. Based in Cambridge and Manchester, UK, Zyme is focused on providing real value from objective-led communications.
Zyme has an experienced senior team, who are specialists in life science PR and marketing and are ideally positioned to support clients to reach their target audiences, from bench scientist to decision-maker, and small biotech to international pharma.
