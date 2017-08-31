Motif BioSciences, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor And Scientific Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motif Bio plc (AIM:MTFB) (NASDAQ:MTFB), the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in developing novel antibiotics, announced today that the Company will present at the following conferences in September.



Rodman & Renshaw 19th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 10-12, 2017

New York, NY USA

Management will provide a corporate overview on Monday, September 11th at 11:15 AM ET. The presentation will be webcast, available live, and as a replay in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

The conference is expected to feature approximately 200 public and private companies presenting their businesses to an audience of approximately 2,000 attendees. Motif will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the event.

World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress

September 14-15, 2017

Washington, DC USA

David Huang, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Motif Bio, will deliver the luncheon keynote address on September 15th. His talk is entitled: Iclaprim: a well differentiated, targeted, potent and rapidly bactericidal antibiotic against multidrug resistant bacteria.

The congress provides a platform for change on both the scientific and economic sides of the antimicrobial resistance space, bringing the leaders from each area together to take steps toward finding collaborative solutions that optimize the best of both worlds. The event gathers key stakeholders from government, funding agencies, pharma, academia, hospitals, and payers.

For further information please contact:

Motif Bio plc info@motifbio.com Graham Lumsden (Chief Executive Officer) Robert Dickey IV (Chief Financial Officer) Walbrook PR Ltd. (FINANCIAL PR & IR) +44 (0) 20 7933 8780 or motifbio@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 Mike Wort Mob: +44 (0)7900 608 002 MC Services AG (EUROPEAN IR) +49 (0)89 210 2280 Raimund Gabriel raimund.gabriel@mc-services.eu The Trout Group (US IR) +1 (646 )378-2938 Michael Gibralter mgibralter@troutgroup.com



