Navidea (NAVB) To Initiate Regular Webcast Series Featuring Moderated Q&A With Management

First Webcast Scheduled with CFO for Tuesday, September
5, 2017 at 4:30pm ET
DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: NAVB) (Navidea or The Company), a
company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents
and through its subsidiary Macrophage Therapeutics, immunotherapeutics,
announced today that it will hold an Investor Relations (IR)-focused,
online Question & Answer (Q&A) Session with Jed Latkin, Chief Financial
and Chief Operating Officer of Navidea on Tuesday, September 5 at 4:30pm
Eastern Time. Investors are invited to submit questions they would like
to hear answered to ir@navidea.com
or tpatel@edisongroup.com by
Monday, September 4, 2017.
From time to time, between quarterly conference calls, the management
will host Q&A webcasts so investors and potential investors can learn
more about the Company, its strategy, and its products.
Navidea management plans to host Q&A sessions every other month,
beginning with the first session on September 5, to field common or
important questions its shareholders and potential investors have. This
ongoing Q&A series will bring the Company ever closer to its shareholder
base and is designed to maintain a continued open forum to highlight the
Company’s clinical trial progress as well as the many milestones Navidea
hopes to achieve over the next several quarters.
For the September 5 IR-focused Q&A Session, Navidea invites all
interested investors to submit questions they would like to see asked by
Monday, September 4, 2017 to ir@navidea.com
or tpatel@edisongroup.com.
“Navidea is committed to driving shareholder value and we recognize that
to succeed in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry one must
provide cutting edge technology and products. This requires focus and
the ability to attract and retain world class scientists and innovators.
The process is time consuming and never proceeds in a straight line and
to insure existing and potential investors in the company have an
opportunity to gain greater clarity on the prospects for Navidea we are
initiating this effort. We anticipate that this format will prove useful
to investors and productive for our small management team,” commented
Michael Goldberg, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Navidea.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents
and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple
precision-targeted products based on its Manocept™ platform to enhance
patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable
better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted
treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to
specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated
macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of
Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by
Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the
Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in
conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navidea’s
strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by
bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline
through global partnering and commercialization efforts.
For more information, please visit http://www.navidea.com.