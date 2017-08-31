Navidea (NAVB) To Initiate Regular Webcast Series Featuring Moderated Q&A With Management

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: NAVB) (Navidea or The Company), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and through its subsidiary Macrophage Therapeutics, immunotherapeutics, announced today that it will hold an Investor Relations (IR)-focused, online Question & Answer (Q&A) Session with Jed Latkin, Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer of Navidea on Tuesday, September 5 at 4:30pm Eastern Time. Investors are invited to submit questions they would like to hear answered to ir@navidea.com or tpatel@edisongroup.com by Monday, September 4, 2017.

From time to time, between quarterly conference calls, the management will host Q&A webcasts so investors and potential investors can learn more about the Company, its strategy, and its products.

Event: Navidea IR Q&A Session – September 2017 Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 Time: 4:30pm ET Webcast: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=4973

Navidea management plans to host Q&A sessions every other month, beginning with the first session on September 5, to field common or important questions its shareholders and potential investors have. This ongoing Q&A series will bring the Company ever closer to its shareholder base and is designed to maintain a continued open forum to highlight the Company’s clinical trial progress as well as the many milestones Navidea hopes to achieve over the next several quarters.

For the September 5 IR-focused Q&A Session, Navidea invites all interested investors to submit questions they would like to see asked by Monday, September 4, 2017 to ir@navidea.com or tpatel@edisongroup.com.

“Navidea is committed to driving shareholder value and we recognize that to succeed in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry one must provide cutting edge technology and products. This requires focus and the ability to attract and retain world class scientists and innovators. The process is time consuming and never proceeds in a straight line and to insure existing and potential investors in the company have an opportunity to gain greater clarity on the prospects for Navidea we are initiating this effort. We anticipate that this format will prove useful to investors and productive for our small management team,” commented Michael Goldberg, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Navidea.

