Tactiva Therapeutics To Present Positive Data On Novel Dual CD4/CD8 T Cell Receptor In Preclinical Models Of Cancer At Biocentury's 24th Annual Newsmakers Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactiva Therapeutics, a development stage company targeting a broad range of cancers, announced today that management will present pre-clinical data of its novel autologous cellular immunotherapy at BioCentury's 24th Annual Newsmakers in the Biotech Industry investor conference to be held in New York, NY on September 8, 2017.

Matt Colpoys, CEO of Tactiva Therapeutics, is scheduled to present on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:30 AM EDT with a breakout session immediately following the presentation at 10:45 AM EDT.

About Tactiva

Tactiva is a development stage immuno-oncology company with a unique approach to adoptive T-cell therapy. Tactiva's dual enhanced adoptive cell therapy (DEACT) platform, consists of engineered CD4/CD8 cells which generate a durable supply of CD4 cells with direct anti-tumor activity as well as sustained helper function to CD8 T cell derived TCR-transduced effector T cells. More information about the company, its technology, and products can be found on its web site at www.tactivatherapeutics.com.

IR Contact:

Stephanie Carrington

646-277-1282

stephanie.carrington@icrinc.com

PR Contact

Mario Nacinovich

917-710-7322

mnacinovich@axon-com.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tactiva-therapeutics-to-present-positive-data-on-novel-dual-cd4cd8-t-cell-receptor-in-preclinical-models-of-cancer-at-biocenturys-24th-annual-newsmakers-conference-300512044.html

SOURCE Tactiva Therapeutics