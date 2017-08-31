 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Tactiva Therapeutics To Present Positive Data On Novel Dual CD4/CD8 T Cell Receptor In Preclinical Models Of Cancer At Biocentury's 24th Annual Newsmakers Conference



8/31/2017 8:29:48 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactiva Therapeutics, a development stage company targeting a broad range of cancers, announced today that management will present pre-clinical data of its novel autologous cellular immunotherapy at BioCentury's 24th Annual Newsmakers in the Biotech Industry investor conference to be held in New York, NY on September 8, 2017.

Matt Colpoys, CEO of Tactiva Therapeutics, is scheduled to present on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:30 AM EDT with a breakout session immediately following the presentation at 10:45 AM EDT.

About Tactiva

Tactiva is a development stage immuno-oncology company with a unique approach to adoptive T-cell therapy. Tactiva's dual enhanced adoptive cell therapy (DEACT) platform, consists of engineered CD4/CD8 cells which generate a durable supply of CD4 cells with direct anti-tumor activity as well as sustained helper function to CD8 T cell derived TCR-transduced effector T cells. More information about the company, its technology, and products can be found on its web site at www.tactivatherapeutics.com.

IR Contact:
Stephanie Carrington
646-277-1282
stephanie.carrington@icrinc.com

PR Contact
Mario Nacinovich
917-710-7322
mnacinovich@axon-com.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tactiva-therapeutics-to-present-positive-data-on-novel-dual-cd4cd8-t-cell-receptor-in-preclinical-models-of-cancer-at-biocenturys-24th-annual-newsmakers-conference-300512044.html

SOURCE Tactiva Therapeutics

Read at BioSpace.com

Related News

comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 