Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Data At ESMO 2017 Demonstrate Company’s Innovative Research Approach To Treating Cancer From All Angles



8/31/2017 8:18:16 AM

Late-breaking data evaluating Opdivo as adjuvant therapy for resected high-risk melanoma and in combination with Yervoy in previously untreated renal cell carcinoma to be presented

New analyses of emerging biomarkers in four tumor types to help inform patient selection

Research in advanced melanoma assesses potential of Opdivo plus anti-LAG-3 antibody relatlimab in patients whose disease progressed during anti–PD-1/PD-L1 therapy

Long-term survival and safety data to be presented for Opdivo in advanced melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced more than 60 presentations, including seven late-breaking abstracts, from its Oncology portfolio will be featured at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain, September 8-12. Presentations of data from company-sponsored studies, clinical collaborations and investigator-sponsored research will explore the potential role of Opdivo (nivolumab) as monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab); with relatlimab (formerly known as BMS-986016), a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3); or with chemotherapy in 13 types of cancer and analyses that provide insights into the potential role of biomarkers to predict patients’ treatment response.

Presentations that illustrate the company’s approach include the following:

  • Late-breaking research to be featured in Presidential Symposia from CheckMate -238 evaluating the safety and efficacy of adjuvant Opdivo in resected high-risk melanoma, and from CheckMate -214 on Opdivo in combination with Yervoy in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma.
  • Additional late-breaking presentations featuring the first disclosures of data on Opdivo in advance of surgery in squamous cell cancer of the head and neck, from CheckMate -358, and for Opdivo following induction treatment in triple-negative breast cancer.
  • Late-breaking updated efficacy results from an ongoing study of relatlimab in combination with Opdivo in patients with melanoma who progressed during prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy in all-comer and biomarker-enriched populations.
  • Analyses of emerging biomarkers, including tumor mutation burden, microsatellite instability, LAG-3, T cell infiltration and immune cell profiles, that may help inform more precise treatment approaches. Data on the clinical impact of a fixed duration of Opdivo in non-small cell lung cancer from CheckMate -153 will also be presented.
  • Additional data evaluating Opdivo-based combinations that are rationally designed based on BMS’ deep understanding of cancer biology, including studies of Opdivo in combination with Yervoy, and the first disclosure of data from ONO-37 on the safety and clinical activity of Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy in previously untreated gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer.

The full set of data from research investigating the company’s I-O medicines includes the following:

For full article, please click here.

Read at BioSpace.com


