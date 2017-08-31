Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Data At ESMO 2017 Demonstrate Company’s Innovative Research Approach To Treating Cancer From All Angles

Late-breaking data evaluating Opdivo as adjuvant therapy for
resected high-risk melanoma and in combination with Yervoy in
previously untreated renal cell carcinoma to be presented
New analyses of emerging biomarkers in four tumor types to help
inform patient selection
Research in advanced melanoma assesses potential of Opdivo
plus anti-LAG-3 antibody relatlimab in patients whose disease progressed
during anti–PD-1/PD-L1 therapy
Long-term survival and safety data to be presented for Opdivo
in advanced melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer
PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced more than 60
presentations, including seven late-breaking abstracts, from its
Oncology portfolio will be featured at the European Society for Medical
Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain, September 8-12.
Presentations of data from company-sponsored studies, clinical
collaborations and investigator-sponsored research will explore the
potential role of Opdivo (nivolumab) as monotherapy and in
combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab); with relatlimab (formerly
known as BMS-986016), a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets
lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3); or with chemotherapy in 13 types
of cancer and analyses that provide insights into the potential role of
biomarkers to predict patients’ treatment response.
Presentations that illustrate the company’s approach include the
following:
-
Late-breaking research to be featured in Presidential Symposia from
CheckMate -238 evaluating the safety and efficacy of adjuvant Opdivo
in resected high-risk melanoma, and from CheckMate -214 on Opdivo
in combination with Yervoy in previously untreated advanced
renal cell carcinoma.
-
Additional late-breaking presentations featuring the first disclosures
of data on Opdivo in advance of surgery in squamous cell cancer
of the head and neck, from CheckMate -358, and for Opdivo
following induction treatment in triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Late-breaking updated efficacy results from an ongoing study of
relatlimab in combination with Opdivo in patients with melanoma
who progressed during prior anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy in all-comer and
biomarker-enriched populations.
-
Analyses of emerging biomarkers, including tumor mutation burden,
microsatellite instability, LAG-3, T cell infiltration and immune cell
profiles, that may help inform more precise treatment approaches. Data
on the clinical impact of a fixed duration of Opdivo in
non-small cell lung cancer from CheckMate -153 will also be presented.
-
Additional data evaluating Opdivo-based combinations
that are rationally designed based on BMS’ deep understanding of
cancer biology, including studies of Opdivo in combination with Yervoy,
and the first disclosure of data from ONO-37 on the safety and
clinical activity of Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy in
previously untreated gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer.
The full set of data from research investigating the company’s I-O
medicines includes the following:
