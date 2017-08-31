New And Updated Data For KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) From Merck & Co. (MRK)’s Extensive Immuno-Oncology Program To Be Presented At The ESMO 2017 Congress

Data Include Additional Results from KEYNOTE-021G in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and First Presentation of Results from KEYNOTE-040 in Advanced Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Broad Set of Data for KEYTRUDA in 12 Types of Cancer as Monotherapy and in Combination to be Presented

KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that studies involving KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in 12 different types of cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 8-12. In total, 35 abstracts – including data from studies investigating the use of KEYTRUDA as monotherapy and in novel combinations – were accepted for presentation at the congress, including five late-breaking abstracts. Data to be presented include studies of KEYTRUDA as monotherapy in advanced urothelial (bladder) carcinoma, gastric cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient cancer and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as studies of KEYTRUDA in combination with other therapies in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer and melanoma.

Merck’s broad KEYTRUDA clinical development program includes more than 30 tumor types in more than 550 clinical trials, including more than 300 trials that combine KEYTRUDA with other cancer treatments.

In addition to the data for KEYTRUDA to be presented at ESMO, researchers will also present data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib), including the SOLO-2 and OlympiAD trials. For more information, including a complete list of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and LYNPARZA (olaparib) abstract titles, please see the ESMO program at https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/library/esmo/browse/search/Fag.

Late-Breaking KEYTRUDA Abstracts

In total, five KEYTRUDA abstracts were selected as late-breaking abstracts. In lung cancer, an additional five-months of follow-up from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-021 trial, Cohort G, which is studying KEYTRUDA in combination with pemetrexed/carboplatin for the first-line treatment of NSCLC, will be presented. Three abstracts will be featured in the official ESMO press program, including results for KEYTRUDA in advanced gastric cancer, as monotherapy and in combination therapy, from the multi-cohort phase 2 KEYNOTE-059 trial; longer-term overall survival data for KEYTRUDA versus chemotherapy for urothelial carcinoma from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-045 trial; and, the first-time presentation of data for KEYTRUDA monotherapy in previously treated patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-040 trial.

Further information on late-breaking abstracts for KEYTRUDA:

NSCLC: (Abstract #LBA49) Proffered Paper Session: Updated results from KEYNOTE-021 cohort G: a randomized, phase 2 study of pemetrexed and carboplatin (PC) with or without pembrolizumab (pembro) as first-line therapy for advanced nonsquamous NSCLC. H. Borghaei. Friday, Sept. 8, 5:03 – 5:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium.

(Abstract #LBA49) Proffered Paper Session: Updated results from KEYNOTE-021 cohort G: a randomized, phase 2 study of pemetrexed and carboplatin (PC) with or without pembrolizumab (pembro) as first-line therapy for advanced nonsquamous NSCLC. H. Borghaei. Friday, Sept. 8, 5:03 – 5:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium. Gastric Cancer: (Abstract #LBA28_PR) Proffered Paper Session: KEYNOTE-059 update: efficacy and safety of pembrolizumab alone or in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal (G/GEJ) cancer. Z. A. Wainberg. Friday, Sept. 8, 3:03 – 3:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Barcelona Auditorium.

(Abstract #LBA28_PR) Proffered Paper Session: KEYNOTE-059 update: efficacy and safety of pembrolizumab alone or in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal (G/GEJ) cancer. Z. A. Wainberg. Friday, Sept. 8, 3:03 – 3:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Barcelona Auditorium. Urothelial Carcinoma: (Abstract #LBA37_PR) Poster Discussion Session: Pembrolizumab (pembro) versus paclitaxel, docetaxel, or vinflunine for recurrent, advanced urothelial cancer (UC): mature results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-045 trial. R. De Wit. Sunday, Sept. 10 Poster: 2:45 – 4:15 p.m. CEST. Discussion: 3:15 – 3:45 p.m. CEST. Location: Cordoba Auditorium.

(Abstract #LBA37_PR) Poster Discussion Session: Pembrolizumab (pembro) versus paclitaxel, docetaxel, or vinflunine for recurrent, advanced urothelial cancer (UC): mature results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-045 trial. R. De Wit. Sunday, Sept. 10 Poster: 2:45 – 4:15 p.m. CEST. Discussion: 3:15 – 3:45 p.m. CEST. Location: Cordoba Auditorium. HNSCC: (Abstract #LBA45_PR) Proffered Paper Session: Pembrolizumab (pembro) vs standard of care (SOC) for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC): Phase 3 KEYNOTE-040 trial. E. E. Cohen. Monday, Sept. 11, 3:00 – 3:12 p.m. CEST. Location: Granada Auditorium.

(Abstract #LBA45_PR) Proffered Paper Session: Pembrolizumab (pembro) vs standard of care (SOC) for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC): Phase 3 KEYNOTE-040 trial. E. E. Cohen. Monday, Sept. 11, 3:00 – 3:12 p.m. CEST. Location: Granada Auditorium. Breast Cancer: (Abstract #LBA13) Proffered Paper Session: Relationship between tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) levels and response to pembrolizumab (pembro) in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC): results from KEYNOTE-086. S. Loi. Saturday, Sept. 9, 11:45 – 12:00 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium.

Additional KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Abstracts

Combination data at ESMO include findings from the phase 1/2 ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037 trial of KEYTRUDA in combination with epacadostat, Incyte’s investigational oral selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in advanced melanoma, as well as findings from the phase 1b/2 trial of KEYTRUDA with Eisai’s multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Lenvima® (lenvatinib), in advanced renal cell carcinoma. Monotherapy data include findings from the phase 1 KEYNOTE-028 trial studying KEYTRUDA in PD-L1 positive advanced carcinoid or pancreatic cancer and findings from the KEYNOTE-164 and KEYNOTE-158 studies of KEYTRUDA in MSI-H cancers.

Further information on select KEYTRUDA abstracts:

Renal Cell Cancer: (Abstract #847O) Proffered Paper Session: A Phase 1b/2 trial of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in patients with renal cell carcinoma. C. Lee. Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:15 – 10:30 a.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium.

(Abstract #847O) Proffered Paper Session: A Phase 1b/2 trial of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in patients with renal cell carcinoma. C. Lee. Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:15 – 10:30 a.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium. Melanoma: (Abstract #1214O) Proffered Paper Session: Epacadostat plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma: phase 1 and 2 efficacy and safety results from ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037. O. Hamid. Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:00 – 3:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium.

(Abstract #1214O) Proffered Paper Session: Epacadostat plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma: phase 1 and 2 efficacy and safety results from ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037. O. Hamid. Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:00 – 3:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium. Melanoma: (Abstract #1216O) Proffered Paper Session: KEYNOTE-022 update: phase 1 study of first-line pembrolizumab (pembro) plus dabrafenib (D) and trametinib (T) for BRAF-mutant advanced melanoma. A. Ribas. Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:45 – 4:00 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium.

(Abstract #1216O) Proffered Paper Session: KEYNOTE-022 update: phase 1 study of first-line pembrolizumab (pembro) plus dabrafenib (D) and trametinib (T) for BRAF-mutant advanced melanoma. A. Ribas. Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:45 – 4:00 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium. Pancreatic Cancer: (Abstract #427O) Proffered Paper Session: Pembrolizumab for patients with PD-L1–positive advanced carcinoid or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors: results from the KEYNOTE-028 study. J. M. Mehnert. Sunday, Sept. 10, 4:30 – 4:42 p.m. CEST. Location: Tarragona Auditorium.

(Abstract #427O) Proffered Paper Session: Pembrolizumab for patients with PD-L1–positive advanced carcinoid or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors: results from the KEYNOTE-028 study. J. M. Mehnert. Sunday, Sept. 10, 4:30 – 4:42 p.m. CEST. Location: Tarragona Auditorium. Advanced MSI-H Cancer: (Abstract #386P) Poster Display Session: Efficacy of pembrolizumab in phase 2 KEYNOTE-164 and KEYNOTE-158 studies of microsatellite instability high cancers. L. Diaz. Monday, Sept. 11, 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Hall 8.

About the AstraZeneca and Merck Strategic Oncology Collaboration

On July 27, 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. announced a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize AstraZeneca’s LYNPARZA, the world’s first PARP inhibitor, and potential new medicine selumetinib, a MEK inhibitor, for multiple cancer types. The collaboration is based on increasing evidence that PARP and MEK inhibitors can be combined with PDL-1/PD-1 inhibitors for a range of tumor types. Working together, the companies will jointly develop LYNPARZA and selumetinib in combination with other potential new medicines and as a monotherapy. Independently, the companies will develop LYNPARZA and selumetinib in combination with their respective PD-L1 and PD-1 medicines.

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Injection 100mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-PD-1 therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Studies of KEYTRUDA – from the largest immuno-oncology program in the industry with more than 550 trials – include a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand factors that predict a patient’s likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including the exploration of several different biomarkers across a broad range of tumors.

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Indications and Dosing

Melanoma

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

Lung Cancer

KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression [tumor proportion score (TPS) =50%] as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), as a single agent, is also indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS =1%) as determined by an FDA-approved test, with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA.

KEYTRUDA, in combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and progression-free survival. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.

In metastatic NSCLC, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.

When administering KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy, KEYTRUDA should be administered prior to chemotherapy when given on the same day. See also the Prescribing Information for pemetrexed and carboplatin.

Head and Neck Cancer

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials. In HNSCC, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.

Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL), or who have relapsed after three or more prior lines of therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials. In adults with cHL, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression. In pediatric patients with cHL, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is administered at a dose of 2 mg/kg (up to a maximum of 200 mg) every three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.

Urothelial Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who are not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.

KEYTRUDA is also indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.

In locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.

Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) Cancer

KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)

solid tumors that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options, or

colorectal cancer that has progressed following treatment with fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials. The safety and effectiveness of KEYTRUDA in pediatric patients with MSI-H central nervous system cancers have not been established.

In adult patients with MSI-H cancer, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression. In pediatric patients with MSI-H cancer, KEYTRUDA is administered at a dose of 2 mg/kg (up to a maximum of 200 mg) every three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.

Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, including fatal cases. Pneumonitis occurred in 94 (3.4%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 1 (0.8%), 2 (1.3%), 3 (0.9%), 4 (0.3%), and 5 (0.1%) pneumonitis, and occurred more frequently in patients with a history of prior thoracic radiation (6.9%) compared to those without (2.9%). Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of pneumonitis. Evaluate suspected pneumonitis with radiographic imaging. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater pneumonitis. Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent Grade 2 pneumonitis.

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated colitis. Colitis occurred in 48 (1.7%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.4%), 3 (1.1%), and 4 (<0.1%) colitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater colitis. Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2 or 3; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for Grade 4 colitis.

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Hepatitis occurred in 19 (0.7%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.1%), 3 (0.4%), and 4 (<0.1%) hepatitis. Monitor patients for changes in liver function. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater hepatitis and, based on severity of liver enzyme elevations, withhold or discontinue KEYTRUDA.

KEYTRUDA can cause hypophysitis. Hypophysitis occurred in 17 (0.6%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.2%), 3 (0.3%), and 4 (<0.1%) hypophysitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis (including hypopituitarism and adrenal insufficiency). Administer corticosteroids and hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2; withhold or discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 hypophysitis.

KEYTRUDA can cause thyroid disorders, including hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, and thyroiditis. Hyperthyroidism occurred in 96 (3.4%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.8%) and 3 (0.1%) hyperthyroidism. Hypothyroidism occurred in 237 (8.5%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (6.2%) and 3 (0.1%) hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in patients with HNSCC, occurring in 28 (15%) of 192 patients with HNSCC, including Grade 3 (5%) hypothyroidism. Thyroiditis occurred in 16 (0.6%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), including Grade 2 (0.3%) thyroiditis. Monitor patients for changes in thyroid function (at the start of treatment, periodically during treatment, and as indicated based on clinical evaluation) and for clinical signs and symptoms of thyroid disorders. Administer replacement hormones for hypothyroidism and manage hyperthyroidism with thionamides and beta-blockers as appropriate. Withhold or discontinue KEYTRUDA for Grade 3 or 4 hyperthyroidism.

KEYTRUDA can cause type 1 diabetes mellitus, including diabetic ketoacidosis, which have been reported in 6 (0.2%) of 2799 patients. Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Administer insulin for type 1 diabetes, and withhold KEYTRUDA and administer antihyperglycemics in patients with severe hyperglycemia.

KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Nephritis occurred in 9 (0.3%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.1%), 3 (0.1%), and 4 (<0.1%) nephritis. Monitor patients for changes in renal function. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater nephritis. Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for Grade 3 or 4 nephritis.

Immune-mediated rashes, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN) (some cases with fatal outcome), exfoliative dermatitis, and bullous pemphigoid can occur. Monitor patients for suspected severe skin reactions and based on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and administer corticosteroids. For signs and symptoms of SJS or TEN, withhold KEYTRUDA and refer the patient for specialized care for assessment and treatment. If SJS or TEN is confirmed, permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA.

KEYTRUDA can cause other clinically important immune-mediated adverse reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may occur in any organ system. For suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, ensure adequate evaluation to confirm etiology or exclude other causes. Based on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold KEYTRUDA and administer corticosteroids. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Based on limited data from clinical studies in patients whose immune-related adverse reactions could not be controlled with corticosteroid use, administration of other systemic immunosuppressants can be considered. Resume KEYTRUDA when the adverse reaction remains at Grade 1 or less following corticosteroid taper. Permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for any Grade 3 immune-mediated adverse reaction that recurs and for any life-threatening immune-mediated adverse reaction.

The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred in less than 1% (unless otherwise indicated) of 2799 patients: arthritis (1.5%), uveitis, myositis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, myasthenia gravis, vasculitis, pancreatitis, hemolytic anemia, and partial seizures arising in a patient with inflammatory foci in brain parenchyma. In addition, myelitis and myocarditis were reported in other clinical trials, including classical Hodgkin lymphoma, and postmarketing use.

Solid organ transplant rejection has been reported in postmarketing use of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Treatment with KEYTRUDA may increase the risk of rejection in solid organ transplant recipients. Consider the benefit of treatment with KEYTRUDA vs the risk of possible organ rejection in these patients.

KEYTRUDA can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions, including hypersensitivity and anaphylaxis, which have been reported in 6 (0.2%) of 2799 patients. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions, including rigors, chills, wheezing, pruritus, flushing, rash, hypotension, hypoxemia, and fever. For Grade 3 or 4 reactions, stop infusion and permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA.

Immune-mediated complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who underwent allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) after being treated with KEYTRUDA. Of 23 patients with cHL who proceeded to allogeneic HSCT after treatment with KEYTRUDA on any trial, 6 patients (26%) developed graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD), one of which was fatal, and 2 patients (9%) developed severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced-intensity conditioning, one of which was fatal. Cases of fatal hyperacute GVHD after allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who received a PD-1 receptor–blocking antibody before transplantation. These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe (Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD, steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic VOD, and other immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.

Based on its mechanism of action, KEYTRUDA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. If used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant during treatment, apprise the patient of the potential hazard to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use highly effective contraception during treatment and for 4 months after the last dose of KEYTRUDA.

In KEYNOTE-006, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 9% of 555 patients with advanced melanoma; adverse reactions leading to discontinuation in more than one patient were colitis (1.4%), autoimmune hepatitis (0.7%), allergic reaction (0.4%), polyneuropathy (0.4%), and cardiac failure (0.4%). Adverse reactions leading to interruption of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) occurred in 21% of patients; the most common (=1%) was diarrhea (2.5%). The most common adverse reactions with KEYTRUDA vs ipilimumab were fatigue (28% vs 28%), diarrhea (26% with KEYTRUDA), rash (24% vs 23%), and nausea (21% with KEYTRUDA). Corresponding incidence rates are listed for ipilimumab only for those adverse reactions that occurred at the same or lower rate than with KEYTRUDA.

KEYTRUDA monotherapy was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 8% of 682 patients with metastatic NSCLC. The most common adverse event resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA was pneumonitis (1.8%). Adverse reactions leading to interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 23% of patients; the most common (=1%) were diarrhea (1%), fatigue (1.3%), pneumonia (1%), liver enzyme elevation (1.2%), decreased appetite (1.3%), and pneumonitis (1%). The most common adverse reactions (occurring in at least 20% of patients and at a higher incidence than with docetaxel) were decreased appetite (25% vs 23%), dyspnea (23% vs 20%), and nausea (20% vs 18%).

When KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with carboplatin and pemetrexed (carbo/pem), KEYTRUDA was discontinued in 10% of 59 patients. The most common adverse reaction resulting in discontinuation of KEYTRUDA (=2%) was acute kidney injury (3.4%). Adverse reactions leading to interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 39% of patients; the most common (=2%) were fatigue (8%), neutrophil count decreased (8%), anemia (5%), dyspnea (3.4%), and pneumonitis (3.4%). The most common adverse reactions (=20%) with KEYTRUDA compared to carbo/pem alone were fatigue (71% vs 50%), nausea (68% vs 56%), constipation (51% vs 37%), rash (42% vs 21%), vomiting (39% vs 27%), dyspnea (39% vs 21%), diarrhea (37% vs 23%), decreased appetite (31% vs 23%), headache (31% vs 16%), cough (24% vs 18%), dizziness (24% vs 16%), insomnia (24% vs 15%), pruritus (24% vs 4.8%), peripheral edema (22% vs 18%), dysgeusia (20% vs 11%), alopecia (20% vs 3.2%), upper respiratory tract infection (20% vs 3.2%), and arthralgia (15% vs 24%). This study was not designed to demonstrate a statistically significant difference in adverse reaction rates for KEYTRUDA as compared to carbo/pem alone for any specified adverse reaction.