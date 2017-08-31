New And Updated Data For KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) From Merck & Co. (MRK)’s Extensive Immuno-Oncology Program To Be Presented At The ESMO 2017 Congress

KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada,
today announced that studies involving KEYTRUDA®
(pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in 12 different types
of cancer will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology
(ESMO) 2017 Congress in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 8-12. In total, 35
abstracts – including data from studies investigating the use of
KEYTRUDA as monotherapy and in novel combinations – were accepted for
presentation at the congress, including five late-breaking
abstracts. Data to be presented include studies of KEYTRUDA as
monotherapy in advanced urothelial (bladder) carcinoma, gastric cancer,
head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), microsatellite
instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient cancer and
triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), as well as studies of KEYTRUDA in
combination with other therapies in advanced non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC), gastric cancer and melanoma.
Merck’s broad KEYTRUDA clinical development program includes more than
30 tumor types in more than 550 clinical trials, including more than 300
trials that combine KEYTRUDA with other cancer treatments.
In addition to the data for KEYTRUDA to be presented at ESMO,
researchers will also present data for LYNPARZA®
(olaparib), including the SOLO-2 and OlympiAD trials. For more
information, including a complete list of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and
LYNPARZA (olaparib) abstract titles, please see the ESMO program at https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/library/esmo/browse/search/Fag.
Late-Breaking KEYTRUDA Abstracts
In
total, five KEYTRUDA abstracts were selected as late-breaking abstracts.
In lung cancer, an additional five-months of follow-up from the phase 2
KEYNOTE-021 trial, Cohort G, which is studying KEYTRUDA in combination
with pemetrexed/carboplatin for the first-line treatment of NSCLC, will
be presented. Three abstracts will be featured in the official ESMO
press program, including results for KEYTRUDA in advanced gastric
cancer, as monotherapy and in combination therapy, from the multi-cohort
phase 2 KEYNOTE-059 trial; longer-term overall survival data for
KEYTRUDA versus chemotherapy for urothelial carcinoma from the phase 3
KEYNOTE-045 trial; and, the first-time presentation of data for KEYTRUDA
monotherapy in previously treated patients with recurrent or metastatic
HNSCC from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-040 trial.
Further information on late-breaking abstracts for KEYTRUDA:
-
NSCLC: (Abstract #LBA49) Proffered Paper Session: Updated
results from KEYNOTE-021 cohort G: a randomized, phase 2 study of
pemetrexed and carboplatin (PC) with or without pembrolizumab (pembro)
as first-line therapy for advanced nonsquamous NSCLC. H. Borghaei.
Friday, Sept. 8, 5:03 – 5:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium.
-
Gastric Cancer: (Abstract #LBA28_PR) Proffered Paper Session:
KEYNOTE-059 update: efficacy and safety of pembrolizumab alone or in
combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced gastric or
gastroesophageal (G/GEJ) cancer. Z. A. Wainberg. Friday, Sept. 8, 3:03
– 3:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Barcelona Auditorium.
-
Urothelial Carcinoma: (Abstract #LBA37_PR) Poster Discussion
Session: Pembrolizumab (pembro) versus paclitaxel, docetaxel, or
vinflunine for recurrent, advanced urothelial cancer (UC): mature
results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-045 trial. R. De Wit. Sunday, Sept.
10 Poster: 2:45 – 4:15 p.m. CEST. Discussion: 3:15 – 3:45 p.m. CEST.
Location: Cordoba Auditorium.
-
HNSCC: (Abstract #LBA45_PR) Proffered Paper Session:
Pembrolizumab (pembro) vs standard of care (SOC) for recurrent or
metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC): Phase 3
KEYNOTE-040 trial. E. E. Cohen. Monday, Sept. 11, 3:00 – 3:12 p.m.
CEST. Location: Granada Auditorium.
-
Breast Cancer: (Abstract #LBA13) Proffered Paper Session:
Relationship between tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) levels and
response to pembrolizumab (pembro) in metastatic triple-negative
breast cancer (mTNBC): results from KEYNOTE-086. S. Loi. Saturday,
Sept. 9, 11:45 – 12:00 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium.
Additional KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Abstracts
Combination
data at ESMO include findings from the phase 1/2 ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037
trial of KEYTRUDA in combination with epacadostat, Incyte’s
investigational oral selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in advanced
melanoma, as well as findings from the phase 1b/2 trial of KEYTRUDA with
Eisai’s multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Lenvima®
(lenvatinib), in advanced renal cell carcinoma. Monotherapy data include
findings from the phase 1 KEYNOTE-028 trial studying KEYTRUDA in PD-L1
positive advanced carcinoid or pancreatic cancer and findings from the
KEYNOTE-164 and KEYNOTE-158 studies of KEYTRUDA in MSI-H cancers.
Further information on select KEYTRUDA abstracts:
-
Renal Cell Cancer: (Abstract #847O) Proffered Paper Session: A
Phase 1b/2 trial of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in patients with
renal cell carcinoma. C. Lee. Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:15 – 10:30 a.m.
CEST. Location: Madrid Auditorium.
-
Melanoma: (Abstract #1214O) Proffered Paper Session:
Epacadostat plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma:
phase 1 and 2 efficacy and safety results from ECHO-202/KEYNOTE-037.
O. Hamid. Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:00 – 3:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Madrid
Auditorium.
-
Melanoma: (Abstract #1216O) Proffered Paper Session:
KEYNOTE-022 update: phase 1 study of first-line pembrolizumab (pembro)
plus dabrafenib (D) and trametinib (T) for BRAF-mutant advanced
melanoma. A. Ribas. Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:45 – 4:00 p.m. CEST.
Location: Madrid Auditorium.
-
Pancreatic Cancer: (Abstract #427O) Proffered Paper Session:
Pembrolizumab for patients with PD-L1–positive advanced carcinoid or
pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors: results from the KEYNOTE-028 study.
J. M. Mehnert. Sunday, Sept. 10, 4:30 – 4:42 p.m. CEST. Location:
Tarragona Auditorium.
-
Advanced MSI-H Cancer: (Abstract #386P) Poster Display Session:
Efficacy of pembrolizumab in phase 2 KEYNOTE-164 and KEYNOTE-158
studies of microsatellite instability high cancers. L. Diaz. Monday,
Sept. 11, 1:15 – 2:15 p.m. CEST. Location: Hall 8.
About the AstraZeneca and Merck Strategic Oncology Collaboration
On
July 27, 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. announced a global
strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize
AstraZeneca’s LYNPARZA, the world’s first PARP inhibitor, and potential
new medicine selumetinib, a MEK inhibitor, for multiple cancer types.
The collaboration is based on increasing evidence that PARP and MEK
inhibitors can be combined with PDL-1/PD-1 inhibitors for a range of
tumor types. Working together, the companies will jointly develop
LYNPARZA and selumetinib in combination with other potential new
medicines and as a monotherapy. Independently, the companies will
develop LYNPARZA and selumetinib in combination with their respective
PD-L1 and PD-1 medicines.
About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Injection
100mg
KEYTRUDA is an anti-PD-1 therapy that works by increasing
the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor
cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the
interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby
activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy
cells.
Studies of KEYTRUDA – from the largest immuno-oncology program in the
industry with more than 550 trials – include a wide variety of cancers
and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to
understand factors that predict a patient’s likelihood of benefitting
from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including the exploration of several
different biomarkers across a broad range of tumors.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Indications and Dosing
Melanoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients
with unresectable or metastatic melanoma at a fixed dose of 200 mg every
three weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.
Lung Cancer
KEYTRUDA, as a single agent, is indicated for
the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have high PD-L1 expression [tumor proportion
score (TPS) =50%] as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or
ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), as a single agent, is also indicated for the
treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1
(TPS =1%) as determined by an FDA-approved test, with disease
progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with
EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA, in combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin, is indicated
for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic nonsquamous
NSCLC. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on
tumor response rate and progression-free survival. Continued approval
for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description
of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
In metastatic NSCLC, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg
every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or
up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.
When administering KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy, KEYTRUDA
should be administered prior to chemotherapy when given on the same day.
See also the Prescribing Information for pemetrexed and carboplatin.
Head and Neck Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment
of patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell
carcinoma (HNSCC) with disease progression on or after
platinum-containing chemotherapy. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and durability of
response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory
trials. In HNSCC, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg
every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or
up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.
Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the
treatment of adult and pediatric patients with refractory classical
Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL), or who have relapsed after three or more prior
lines of therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval
based on tumor response rate and durability of response. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials. In adults
with cHL, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three
weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24
months in patients without disease progression. In pediatric patients
with cHL, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is administered at a dose of 2 mg/kg
(up to a maximum of 200 mg) every three weeks until disease progression
or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease
progression.
Urothelial Carcinoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment
of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who
are not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy. This indication
is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and
duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be
contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the
confirmatory trials.
KEYTRUDA is also indicated for the treatment of patients with locally
advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who have disease progression
during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months
of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing
chemotherapy.
In locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, KEYTRUDA is
administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease
progression or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients
without disease progression.
Microsatellite Instability-High (MSI-H) Cancer
KEYTRUDA is
indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with
unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or
mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)
-
solid tumors that have progressed following prior treatment and who
have no satisfactory alternative treatment options, or
-
colorectal cancer that has progressed following treatment with
fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan.
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor
response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials. The safety and
effectiveness of KEYTRUDA in pediatric patients with MSI-H central
nervous system cancers have not been established.
In adult patients with MSI-H cancer, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed
dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable
toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients without disease progression. In
pediatric patients with MSI-H cancer, KEYTRUDA is administered at a dose
of 2 mg/kg (up to a maximum of 200 mg) every three weeks until disease
progression or unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients
without disease progression.
Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
KEYTRUDA
can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, including fatal cases.
Pneumonitis occurred in 94 (3.4%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA,
including Grade 1 (0.8%), 2 (1.3%), 3 (0.9%), 4 (0.3%), and 5 (0.1%)
pneumonitis, and occurred more frequently in patients with a history of
prior thoracic radiation (6.9%) compared to those without (2.9%).
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of pneumonitis. Evaluate
suspected pneumonitis with radiographic imaging. Administer
corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater pneumonitis. Withhold KEYTRUDA
for Grade 2; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for Grade 3 or 4 or
recurrent Grade 2 pneumonitis.
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated colitis. Colitis occurred in 48
(1.7%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.4%), 3
(1.1%), and 4 (<0.1%) colitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms
of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater colitis.
Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2 or 3; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for
Grade 4 colitis.
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Hepatitis occurred in 19
(0.7%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.1%), 3
(0.4%), and 4 (<0.1%) hepatitis. Monitor patients for changes in liver
function. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater hepatitis
and, based on severity of liver enzyme elevations, withhold or
discontinue KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA can cause hypophysitis. Hypophysitis occurred in 17 (0.6%) of
2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.2%), 3 (0.3%),
and 4 (<0.1%) hypophysitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of
hypophysitis (including hypopituitarism and adrenal insufficiency).
Administer corticosteroids and hormone replacement as clinically
indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2; withhold or discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 hypophysitis.
KEYTRUDA can cause thyroid disorders, including hyperthyroidism,
hypothyroidism, and thyroiditis. Hyperthyroidism occurred in 96 (3.4%)
of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.8%) and 3
(0.1%) hyperthyroidism. Hypothyroidism occurred in 237 (8.5%) of 2799
patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (6.2%) and 3 (0.1%)
hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was
higher in patients with HNSCC, occurring in 28 (15%) of 192 patients
with HNSCC, including Grade 3 (5%) hypothyroidism. Thyroiditis occurred
in 16 (0.6%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab),
including Grade 2 (0.3%) thyroiditis. Monitor patients for changes in
thyroid function (at the start of treatment, periodically during
treatment, and as indicated based on clinical evaluation) and for
clinical signs and symptoms of thyroid disorders. Administer replacement
hormones for hypothyroidism and manage hyperthyroidism with thionamides
and beta-blockers as appropriate. Withhold or discontinue KEYTRUDA for
Grade 3 or 4 hyperthyroidism.
KEYTRUDA can cause type 1 diabetes mellitus, including diabetic
ketoacidosis, which have been reported in 6 (0.2%) of 2799 patients.
Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of
diabetes. Administer insulin for type 1 diabetes, and withhold KEYTRUDA
and administer antihyperglycemics in patients with severe hyperglycemia.
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Nephritis occurred in 9
(0.3%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.1%), 3
(0.1%), and 4 (<0.1%) nephritis. Monitor patients for changes in renal
function. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater nephritis.
Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for
Grade 3 or 4 nephritis.
Immune-mediated rashes, including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), toxic
epidermal necrolysis (TEN) (some cases with fatal outcome), exfoliative
dermatitis, and bullous pemphigoid can occur. Monitor patients for
suspected severe skin reactions and based on the severity of the adverse
reaction, withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and administer
corticosteroids. For signs and symptoms of SJS or TEN, withhold KEYTRUDA
and refer the patient for specialized care for assessment and treatment.
If SJS or TEN is confirmed, permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA can cause other clinically important immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may occur in any organ
system. For suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, ensure adequate
evaluation to confirm etiology or exclude other causes. Based on the
severity of the adverse reaction, withhold KEYTRUDA and administer
corticosteroids. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate
corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Based
on limited data from clinical studies in patients whose immune-related
adverse reactions could not be controlled with corticosteroid use,
administration of other systemic immunosuppressants can be considered.
Resume KEYTRUDA when the adverse reaction remains at Grade 1 or less
following corticosteroid taper. Permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for any
Grade 3 immune-mediated adverse reaction that recurs and for any
life-threatening immune-mediated adverse reaction.
The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions
occurred in less than 1% (unless otherwise indicated) of 2799 patients:
arthritis (1.5%), uveitis, myositis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, myasthenia
gravis, vasculitis, pancreatitis, hemolytic anemia, and partial seizures
arising in a patient with inflammatory foci in brain parenchyma. In
addition, myelitis and myocarditis were reported in other clinical
trials, including classical Hodgkin lymphoma, and postmarketing use.
Solid organ transplant rejection has been reported in postmarketing use
of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Treatment with KEYTRUDA may increase the
risk of rejection in solid organ transplant recipients. Consider the
benefit of treatment with KEYTRUDA vs the risk of possible organ
rejection in these patients.
KEYTRUDA can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related
reactions, including hypersensitivity and anaphylaxis, which have been
reported in 6 (0.2%) of 2799 patients. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of infusion-related reactions, including rigors, chills,
wheezing, pruritus, flushing, rash, hypotension, hypoxemia, and fever.
For Grade 3 or 4 reactions, stop infusion and permanently discontinue
KEYTRUDA.
Immune-mediated complications, including fatal events, occurred in
patients who underwent allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell
transplantation (HSCT) after being treated with KEYTRUDA. Of 23 patients
with cHL who proceeded to allogeneic HSCT after treatment with KEYTRUDA
on any trial, 6 patients (26%) developed graft-versus-host-disease
(GVHD), one of which was fatal, and 2 patients (9%) developed severe
hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced-intensity
conditioning, one of which was fatal. Cases of fatal hyperacute GVHD
after allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma
who received a PD-1 receptor–blocking antibody before transplantation.
These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1
blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for early evidence
of transplant-related complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe
(Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD, steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic
VOD, and other immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.
Based on its mechanism of action, KEYTRUDA can cause fetal harm when
administered to a pregnant woman. If used during pregnancy, or if the
patient becomes pregnant during treatment, apprise the patient of the
potential hazard to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to
use highly effective contraception during treatment and for 4 months
after the last dose of KEYTRUDA.
In KEYNOTE-006, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 9%
of 555 patients with advanced melanoma; adverse reactions leading to
discontinuation in more than one patient were colitis (1.4%), autoimmune
hepatitis (0.7%), allergic reaction (0.4%), polyneuropathy (0.4%), and
cardiac failure (0.4%). Adverse reactions leading to interruption of
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) occurred in 21% of patients; the most common
(=1%) was diarrhea (2.5%). The most common adverse reactions with
KEYTRUDA vs ipilimumab were fatigue (28% vs 28%), diarrhea (26% with
KEYTRUDA), rash (24% vs 23%), and nausea (21% with KEYTRUDA).
Corresponding incidence rates are listed for ipilimumab only for those
adverse reactions that occurred at the same or lower rate than with
KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA monotherapy was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 8% of
682 patients with metastatic NSCLC. The most common adverse event
resulting in permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA was pneumonitis
(1.8%). Adverse reactions leading to interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred
in 23% of patients; the most common (=1%) were diarrhea (1%), fatigue
(1.3%), pneumonia (1%), liver enzyme elevation (1.2%), decreased
appetite (1.3%), and pneumonitis (1%). The most common adverse reactions
(occurring in at least 20% of patients and at a higher incidence than
with docetaxel) were decreased appetite (25% vs 23%), dyspnea (23% vs
20%), and nausea (20% vs 18%).
When KEYTRUDA was administered in combination with carboplatin and
pemetrexed (carbo/pem), KEYTRUDA was discontinued in 10% of 59 patients.
The most common adverse reaction resulting in discontinuation of
KEYTRUDA (=2%) was acute kidney injury (3.4%). Adverse reactions leading
to interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 39% of patients; the most common
(=2%) were fatigue (8%), neutrophil count decreased (8%), anemia (5%),
dyspnea (3.4%), and pneumonitis (3.4%). The most common adverse
reactions (=20%) with KEYTRUDA compared to carbo/pem alone were fatigue
(71% vs 50%), nausea (68% vs 56%), constipation (51% vs 37%), rash (42%
vs 21%), vomiting (39% vs 27%), dyspnea (39% vs 21%), diarrhea (37% vs
23%), decreased appetite (31% vs 23%), headache (31% vs 16%), cough (24%
vs 18%), dizziness (24% vs 16%), insomnia (24% vs 15%), pruritus (24% vs
4.8%), peripheral edema (22% vs 18%), dysgeusia (20% vs 11%), alopecia
(20% vs 3.2%), upper respiratory tract infection (20% vs 3.2%), and
arthralgia (15% vs 24%). This study was not designed to demonstrate a
statistically significant difference in adverse reaction rates for
KEYTRUDA as compared to carbo/pem alone for any specified adverse
reaction.
