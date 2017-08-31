amcure Receives Additional €1.75 Million BMBF Research Grant

EGGENSTEIN-LEOPOLDSHAFEN,Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--amcure, a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class cancer
therapeutics, today announced the approval of a new grant by the German
Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The grant of approximately
€1.75 million covers a portion of the investment needed to advance
amcure’s lead candidate, AMC303, which is currently in clinical
development. amcure has received a total of €4.2 million in non-dilutive
funding from the Spinnovator grant program starting with a seed
financing, followed by a Series A contribution in addition to today’s
funding. In December 2016 amcure closed a Series B financing round with
a total of €6 million from a consortium of existing investors and
shareholders headed by LBBW Venture Capital, with participation from
KfW, MBG Mittelstaendische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Baden-Wuerttemberg,
S-Kap Unternehmensbeteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG and Karlsruhe Institute of
Technology (KIT) as well as private investors. All funds raised support
amcure’s continued progress towards bringing a new, potentially
groundbreaking treatment option to patients with advanced metastatic and
solid tumors.
“With the Series B closed late last year and the continued support by
the BMBF, amcure is well positioned to accelerate the clinical
development of the CD44v6 inhibitor and to continue its focus on
targeting tumor growth and metastasis.”
“This grant further validates the potential of amcure’s lead candidate,
AMC303 as a promising cancer therapeutic agent and recognizes the
progress we have achieved so far,” said Klaus Dembowsky, CEO of amcure.
amcure’s lead candidate, AMC303, is currently in a Phase I/Ib clinical
study to treat patients with advanced and metastatic epithelial tumors,
e.g. pancreatic cancer, head and neck cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal
cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer. AMC303 has previously
demonstrated strong effects in various in vitro and in vivo assays
by inhibiting CD44v6, a co-receptor required for signaling through
multiple cellular pathways (c-Met, VEGFR-2, RON) involved in tumor
growth, angiogenesis and the development and regression of metastases.
About amcure
amcure GmbH is a spin-off from the Karlsruhe
Institute of Technology established in 2012. The company develops
peptide-based compounds for the treatment of highly metastatic forms of
cancer. amcure’s most advanced development candidate, AMC303, has
entered clinical development and has demonstrated in in vivo
animal proof-of-concept studies a high efficacy against different types
of epithelial cancers. amcure is supported by a grant from the German
Federal Ministry of Education and Research.