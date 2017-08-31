Oragenics (OGEN) Doses First Patient In Phase II Clinical Trial Of AG013 For Oral Mucositis

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE MKT: OGEN), a leader in the development of new
antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for
oral mucositis, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in
its Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013 for the treatment of oral mucositis
(OM).
“We are very excited to dose the first patient and initiate the Phase 2
trial of AG013 for oral mucositis, one of the most common and
debilitating complications of chemo-radiation therapies. With no
approved preventative treatment, oral mucositis represents a serious
unmet need that we hope to help overcome”
“We are very excited to dose the first patient and initiate the Phase 2
trial of AG013 for oral mucositis, one of the most common and
debilitating complications of chemo-radiation therapies. With no
approved preventative treatment, oral mucositis represents a serious
unmet need that we hope to help overcome,” said Alan Joslyn, Oragenics’
President and Chief Executive Officer. “The initiation of the trial
represents a significant milestone for Oragenics. We expect to report
preliminary data on the initial 20 enrolled patients by the end of 2017
with completion and full results of the trial expected by the end of
2018.”
The Phase 2 clinical trial of AG013 is a double-blind,
placebo-controlled study that will be conducted at approximately 30
sites across the United States and Europe, and is expected to enroll up
to 200 patients. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the efficacy,
safety and tolerability of administered AG013 compared to placebo for
reducing OM in patients undergoing chemo-radiation for the treatment of
head and neck cancer, as measured by the duration, time to development,
and overall incidence of OM.
AG013 is an ActoBiotics® therapeutic candidate formulated as
a convenient oral rinsing solution and designed by our strategic
collaboration partner Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) to deliver the
therapeutic molecule Trefoil Factor 1 to the mucosal tissues in the oral
cavity. Trefoil Factors are a class of peptides involved in the
protection of gastrointestinal tissues against mucosal damage and play
an important role in subsequent repair. AG013 received Fast Track
designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November
2016.
Under an Exclusive Channel Collaboration Agreement with Intrexon,
Oragenics has an exclusive worldwide license to develop and
commercialize AG013 to treat OM in cancer patients.
About Oragenics, Inc.
We are focused on becoming the world leader in novel antibiotics against
infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral
mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide
channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation, a synthetic biology
company. The collaborations allow Oragenics access to Intrexon's
proprietary technologies toward the goal of accelerating the development
of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains
of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis
and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and
esophagus.
For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking
statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to
future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are
based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently
available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,”
“estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely
to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors
should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they
are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not
limited to, our current need for financing to meet our operational needs
and to be able to move our product candidates forward through
pre-clinical and clinical development, our inability to obtain
sufficient financing to conduct our business; any inability to obtain or
delays in the Food and Drug Administration approval for future clinical
studies and testing, the future success of our studies and testing and
any inability to also achieve favorable results in human studies, our
ability to successfully develop and commercialize products, the
financial resources available to us to continue research and
development, any inability to regain compliance with the NYSE MKT
continued listing requirements and those other factors described in our
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any
responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly
disclaimed.