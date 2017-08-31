Henry Schein (HSIC) Partners With IMF And LUGPA To Raise Awareness Of The Critical Role Early Detection Plays In The Fight Against Prostate Cancer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), Integrated Medical Foundation (IMF) and LUGPA, an association of independent urology group practices, encourage everyone to speak to the men in their lives about the importance of early detection and for medical practitioners to discuss prostate cancer screenings with their patients.

The American Cancer Society expects more than 160,000 men to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and more than 26,000 men to die from the disease in 2017. A leading cause of death in men, the National Cancer Institute estimates that approximately one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

"We have seen time and time again that early detection of prostate cancer greatly enhances a patient's chances of beating the disease, so it is incumbent upon each of us in the health care community to communicate the importance of prostate cancer screenings to our patients and their families," said Dr. Deepak A. Kapoor, President, Advanced Urology Centers of New York, and Clinical Associate Professor of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "Prostate cancer is a curable cancer when caught early, and we must do all we can to ensure that we catch every case in time."

In honor of the observance, Henry Schein will support IMF and LUGPA with a series of communication efforts to heighten awareness among practitioners and the public about the importance of early detection in the fight against prostate cancer. Strategies include the distribution of educational materials to practitioners, as well as a public service announcement and the airing of an educational prostate cancer awareness video on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, located in New York City.

"Prostate cancer is a health issue that affects anyone with a father or son, a brother or grandfather, and we at Henry Schein are pleased to partner with IMF and LUGPA in raising awareness of the importance of early detection," said Bridget Ross, President, Global Medical Group, Henry Schein. "One simple test could make all the difference, and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month presents a great opportunity for medical practitioners to speak with their patients about whether a prostate cancer screening is right for them."

About Integrated Medical Foundation, Inc.

Integrated Medical Foundation is a 50l(c)(3) organization which promotes awareness and early detection of prostate cancer. Integrated Medical Foundation is committed to improving patient healthcare through education and outreach, offering free programs, free support services, and free prostate cancer screenings to the community. For more information, visit www.imfcares.org.

About LUGPA

LUGPA is a trade Association that represents independent urology group practices in the U.S., with more than 2,200 physicians who make up more than 25 percent of the nation's practicing urologists, and provide more than 30 percent of the total urologic care in the U.S. The association is committed to providing the best resources and information for its member practices through advocacy, research, data collection and benchmarking efforts. LUGPA advocates for independent urology practices by promoting quality clinical outcomes, fostering new opportunities and improving advocacy in the legislative and regulatory arenas. For more information, visit www.lugpa.org.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites. A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein employs more than 21,000 Team Schein Members and serves more than 1 million customers.

The company offers a comprehensive selection of products and services, including value-added solutions for operating efficient practices and delivering high-quality care. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. The company also offers its customers exclusive, innovative technology solutions, including practice management software and e-commerce solutions, as well as a broad range of financial services.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 32 countries. The company's sales reached a record $11.6 billion in 2016, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

