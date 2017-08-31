Genomic Health (GHDX) Continues To Pioneer Genomic-Based Cancer Diagnostics With Multiple Presentations At ESMO 2017 Congress

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHDX) today announced that the company will present results from four Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test studies at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress. The conference takes place September 8-12 at the IFEMA, Feria de Madrid, in Madrid, in partnership with the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR). Highlights from results that will be presented include:

A first-of-its-kind analysis from the National Cancer Institute's population-based SEER Registry evaluating breast cancer-specific survival in young women under 40 years old;

First time presentation of a secondary endpoint analysis from the West German Study Group (WSG) PlanB trial, one of the largest contemporary adjuvant breast cancer trials in Europe ; and

; and A head-to-head comparison of the most common genomic tests in clinical use for early-stage breast cancer.

The ESMO abstracts are available at www.esmo.org. Following are details for each of the four presentations (all times are in Central European Summer Time):

Saturday, September 9

Abstract: LBA11

Poster Discussion Session: "Prognostic impact of Recurrence Score (RS), grade/Ki67 central pathological review, and anthracycline (A)-free vs. A-containing chemotherapy (CT) on distant and locoregional disease-free survival (DDFS/LRFS) in high clinical risk HER2- early breast cancer (EBC): WSG PlanB trial results"

Lead Author: Gluz O.

Location: Pamplona Auditorium

Time: 15:05 15:25

Sunday, September 10

Abstract: 1451P

Poster Display: "Breast cancer-specific survival (BCSS) in young woman <40 years with node negative luminal breast cancer (BC) treated based on tumor gene expression"

Lead Author: Shak S.

Location: Hall 8

Time: 13:15 14:15

Monday, September 11

Abstract: 187P

Poster Display : "Summary of head-to-head comparisons of patient (pt) risk classifications by the 21-gene Recurrence Score (RS) assay and other genomic assays for early breast cancer (EBC)"

Lead Author: Varga Z.

Location: Hall 8

Time: 13:15 14:15





Poster Display: "Population sizes of patients (pts) with node negative (N0), HR+, HER2 primary breast cancer (BC), using standard and TAILORx 21-gene Recurrence Score (RS) cut-off values (COV)"

Lead Author: Blohmer J-U.

Location: Hall 8

Time: 13:15 14:15

