Sunovion Submits New Drug Application For Dasotraline To The FDA For The Treatment Of Patients With ADHD

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) today announced that it has
submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for dasotraline, a novel investigational,
dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI), for
the treatment of children, adolescents and adults with attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Dasotraline’s pharmacokinetic properties,
such as an extended half-life, and clinical study findings support its
potential for sustained control of ADHD symptoms over the 24-hour dosing
interval with once-daily dosing.
“This milestone embodies Sunovion’s commitment to advancing psychiatry
and neurology through the development of novel treatment options to
improve the lives of those living with behavioral health conditions.
People with ADHD suffer from inattention, as well as
hyperactive-impulsive behaviors that may interfere with school, work and
social functioning”
“This milestone embodies Sunovion’s commitment to advancing psychiatry
and neurology through the development of novel treatment options to
improve the lives of those living with behavioral health conditions.
People with ADHD suffer from inattention, as well as
hyperactive-impulsive behaviors that may interfere with school, work and
social functioning,” said Antony Loebel, M.D., Executive Vice President
and Chief Medical Officer at Sunovion, Head of Global Clinical
Development for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Group. “Dasotraline is a
once-daily medication that may add to current treatment options by
providing sustained symptom improvement without wearing off between
doses. In addition, studies indicate that dasotraline is associated with
a relatively low potential for abuse. We look forward to working closely
with the FDA to bring this important new treatment option to people
living with ADHD.”
The NDA submission is supported by data from the clinical program for
dasotraline in ADHD, which included four placebo-controlled safety and
efficacy studies, as well as two long-term studies that assessed the
safety of dasotraline in patients with ADHD for up to one year. In
total, approximately 2,500 patients with ADHD were evaluated in these
studies utilizing dasotraline dosages in the range of 2 mg/day to 8
mg/day. Dasotraline was generally well tolerated.
Dasotraline is also being investigated for the treatment of binge eating
disorder (BED) in adults.
About Dasotraline
Dasotraline is a new chemical entity that acts as a dual dopamine and
norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI). It has an extended half-life
(47-77 hours) that supports the potential for stable plasma
concentrations yielding a continuous therapeutic effect over the 24-hour
dosing interval.
Dasotraline was discovered by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and is
currently in development to evaluate its use in treating attention
deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder (BED).
It has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
for the treatment of ADHD, BED or any other disorder.
About Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a persistent pattern
of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with
functioning and development, as characterized by inattention (e.g.,
distractibility, forgetfulness) and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity
(e.g., fidgeting, restlessness).1 Approximately 11 percent of
children four to 17 years of age have been diagnosed with ADHD in the
United States.2 Up to 60 percent of children with ADHD
continue to experience symptoms into adulthood.3 It is
estimated that 4.4 percent of adults between ages 18 and 44 years
experience some symptoms and disabilities from ADHD in the U.S.4
In children, ADHD is associated with social rejection and reduced school
performance.5 Children with a history of ADHD are 10 times as
likely to have difficulties with friendships and can have more frequent
and severe injuries than peers without ADHD.6 In adults,
symptoms reduce the quality of social or occupational functioning.7
Studies have shown that ADHD is associated with higher levels of
unemployment, and those who are employed may experience workplace
impairment, reduced productivity and behavioral issues.8 Adults
with ADHD are also at increased risk of trauma, workplace injuries and
traffic accidents, are more likely to be diagnosed with comorbid mental
health conditions and have a higher incidence of separation and divorce.8,9,10
About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion)
Sunovion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative
application of science and medicine to help people with serious medical
conditions. Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world.
The company’s spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that
scientific excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant
education can improve lives. With patients at the center of everything
it does, Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments
that reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an
unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological
and respiratory conditions. Sunovion’s track record of discovery,
development and commercialization of important therapies has included
Utibron™ Neohaler® (indacaterol/glycopyrrolate) inhalation
powder, Brovana® (arformoterol tartrate) inhalation solution,
Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) and Aptiom®
(eslicarbazepine acetate).
Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Sunovion is an indirect,
wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., based in London, England, and Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, are
wholly-owned direct subsidiaries of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Additional information can be found on the company’s web sites: www.sunovion.com,
www.sunovion.eu
and www.sunovion.ca.
Connect with Sunovion on Twitter,
LinkedIn,
Facebook
and YouTube.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical
companies in Japan operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets,
including Japan, the United States, China and the European Union.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma aims to create innovative pharmaceutical
products in the Psychiatry & Neurology area and the Oncology area, which
have been designated as the focus therapeutic areas. Sumitomo Dainippon
Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical
Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo
Dainippon Pharma has about 6,500 employees worldwide. Additional
information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its
corporate website at www.ds-pharma.com.
LATUDA and SUNOVION are registered trademarks of Sumitomo Dainippon
Pharma Co., Ltd.
BROVANA is a registered trademark of Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc.
APTIOM is used under license from Bial.
UTIBRON
is a trademark of Novartis AG, used under license.
NEOHALER is a
registered trademark of Novartis AG, used under license.
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a U.S. subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon
Pharma Co., Ltd.
© 2017 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
All rights reserved.
For a copy of this release, visit Sunovion’s web site at www.sunovion.com
References
1 American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and
Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Fifth Edition. Washington,
DC: American Psychiatric Association, 2013.
2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): Data and Statistics.
[Internet]. Available from: http://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/adhd/data.html.
Accessed March 2017.
3 Targum SD. & Adler LA. Our Current Understanding of Adult
ADHD. Innovations in Clinical Neuroscience. 2014; 11(11-12):
30–35.
4 National Resource Center on ADHD. General Prevalence of
ADHD [Internet]. Available from: http://www.help4adhd.org/Understanding-ADHD/About-ADHD/Data-and-Statistics/General-Prevalence.aspx.
Accessed March 2017.
5 American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and
Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Fifth Edition. Washington,
DC: American Psychiatric Association, 2013.
6 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD): Other Concerns &
Conditions. [Internet]. Available from: http://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/adhd/conditions.html.
Accessed March 2017.
7 American Psychiatric Association. Diagnostic and
Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Fifth Edition. Washington,
DC: American Psychiatric Association, 2013.
8 Küpper, T, Haavik, J, Drexler, H, et al. The Negative
Impact of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder on Occupational
Health in Adults and Adolescents. International Archives of Occupational
and Environmental Health. 2012: 85(8), 837-47.
9 Assessing Adults with ADHD and Comorbidities. Primary
Care Companion to the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2009;11(1):
25-43.
10 WebMD. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in Adults
[Internet]. Available from: http://www.webmd.com/add-adhd/guide/adhd-adults?page=2#2.
Accessed March 2017.
11 Koblan, KS, Hopkins SC, Sarma, K, et al. Assessment of
Human Abuse Potential of Dasotraline Compared to Methylphenidate and
Placebo in Recreational Stimulant Users. Drug Alcohol Dependence.
2015; 159: 26-34.