Integral Molecular Doubles Employee Headcount in Facility Expansion

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integral Molecular, a Philadelphia based biotechnology company,
announces the expansion of its facility, personnel, and resources
dedicated to antibody discovery for membrane protein targets.
The expansion reflects the success of the company’s MPS antibody
discovery platform, including new partners and the growth of its
internal therapeutic antibody pipeline. The expansion doubles the number
of personnel at Integral Molecular dedicated to antibody discovery, and
includes the build-out of additional laboratory space at the University
City Science Center. The new state-of-the-art laboratory space will
house specialized equipment, extending existing capabilities including
robotic liquid handing and ultrahigh-throughput microfluidics to support
antibody isolation and functional screening.
“The expansion of our antibody platform is a testament to the success of
our scientific approach and the enthusiasm of our partners who recognize
the value of our technology for discovering first-in-class therapeutics
for unique targets,” says Benjamin Doranz, President and CEO of Integral
Molecular.
Integral Molecular currently has a pipeline of therapeutic antibodies
against under-exploited GPCR, ion channel, and transporter targets in
therapeutic areas including NASH (CB1 antagonist), immuno-oncology (C5aR
antagonist), and pain (P2X3 antagonist). The company offers antibody
licensing opportunities, MPS Antibody Discovery services, and
partnerships for new target discovery.
About Integral Molecular
Integral Molecular is a research-driven biotechnology company creating a
pipeline of therapeutic antibodies against under-exploited membrane
protein targets, including GPCRs, ion channels, transporters, and viral
envelope proteins, using its proprietary MPS Discovery Engine®. This
platform is built on the company’s Lipoparticle and Shotgun Mutagenesis
technologies and over 15 years of experience optimizing membrane
proteins to enable the isolation, characterization, and engineering of
monoclonal antibodies against otherwise intractable membrane protein
targets. Integral Molecular offers antibody discovery services to
commercial partners, and also pursues internal programs to develop
antibodies for licensing. The company currently has therapeutic programs
focused on metabolic diseases, pain, immunity, and oncology.