Integral Molecular Doubles Employee Headcount in Facility Expansion

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integral Molecular, a Philadelphia based biotechnology company, announces the expansion of its facility, personnel, and resources dedicated to antibody discovery for membrane protein targets.

The expansion reflects the success of the company’s MPS antibody discovery platform, including new partners and the growth of its internal therapeutic antibody pipeline. The expansion doubles the number of personnel at Integral Molecular dedicated to antibody discovery, and includes the build-out of additional laboratory space at the University City Science Center. The new state-of-the-art laboratory space will house specialized equipment, extending existing capabilities including robotic liquid handing and ultrahigh-throughput microfluidics to support antibody isolation and functional screening.

“The expansion of our antibody platform is a testament to the success of our scientific approach and the enthusiasm of our partners who recognize the value of our technology for discovering first-in-class therapeutics for unique targets,” says Benjamin Doranz, President and CEO of Integral Molecular.

Integral Molecular currently has a pipeline of therapeutic antibodies against under-exploited GPCR, ion channel, and transporter targets in therapeutic areas including NASH (CB1 antagonist), immuno-oncology (C5aR antagonist), and pain (P2X3 antagonist). The company offers antibody licensing opportunities, MPS Antibody Discovery services, and partnerships for new target discovery.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular is a research-driven biotechnology company creating a pipeline of therapeutic antibodies against under-exploited membrane protein targets, including GPCRs, ion channels, transporters, and viral envelope proteins, using its proprietary MPS Discovery Engine®. This platform is built on the company’s Lipoparticle and Shotgun Mutagenesis technologies and over 15 years of experience optimizing membrane proteins to enable the isolation, characterization, and engineering of monoclonal antibodies against otherwise intractable membrane protein targets. Integral Molecular offers antibody discovery services to commercial partners, and also pursues internal programs to develop antibodies for licensing. The company currently has therapeutic programs focused on metabolic diseases, pain, immunity, and oncology.