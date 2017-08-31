SALEM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace Craig Yarwood's phone number in the contact field with
"Our company understands that millions of people worldwide are
continuing to struggle with these increasingly prevalent GI disturbances
and we are committed to continuing to expand the breadth and scope of
our services to all of these patients around the world"
COMMONWEALTH DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH AND NEW GLOBAL
DEVELOPMENTS
Advances to Offerings in Key Markets Will Expand Reach of Company’s
Diagnostic Services Platform
Commonwealth Diagnostics International (CDI), Inc., an international
diagnostic service provider specializing in functional gastrointestinal
disorders, recently announced the re-launch and integration of its
customer-centric, gastroenterology-focused diagnostic testing business
in the United States, including its hydrogen and methane breath testing
portfolio for Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) and
carbohydrate malabsorption. This announcement comes after CDI generated
positive momentum and recognition at the American Gastroenterological
Association’s Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2017 Annual Meeting, where
CDI announced new data from three studies that provide evidence to
support improved testing methods for the diagnosis of Irritable Bowel
Syndrome (IBS) and other common digestive disturbances.1-3
“This is an exciting time for CDI as we are able to return to our
heritage and deliver our industry-leading model of service and
simplicity to our healthcare providers throughout the United States,”
said Craig S. Strasnick, President and CEO at CDI. “These new
developments will allow CDI to focus on our current portfolio of
diagnostic tests in the U.S., while also introducing new technologies
that will help to facilitate the diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders
in the future as we advance our growing R&D program across a broad
spectrum of GI health areas.”
This announcement comes as CDI takes steps to provide expanded offerings
to patients in the US and globally. Some recent notable developments
include:
-
CDI has adopted the North American Consensus Standards on hydrogen and
methane breath testing. These consensus standards, which were arrived
at by 17 world renowned clinician-scientists, help to standardize the
indications, preparation, performance, and interpretation of hydrogen
and methane breath testing in clinical practice and research.4
-
CDI has received ISO 13485 Certification and CE Marking for its
hydrogen and methane breath testing kits, allowing for their
introduction into European markets.
-
CDI has entered into a series of international joint ventures and
commercial partnerships to make its diagnostic products and services
available in the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom
(UK), and Switzerland. CDI is also planning for continued market
expansion into Australia in 2018.5
-
In the United Kingdom, CDI and the Functional Gut Clinic have come
together to establish a new joint venture, Functional Gut Diagnostics,
a premier functional GI-focused diagnostic company that will offer
CDI’s entire suite of products in the greater UK region, as well as
significantly expand CDI’s R&D activities and clinical trial
capabilities.
-
In Switzerland, CDI has entered into a commercial partnership with
UniLabs, a multinational laboratory with a presence in 11 European
countries, to distribute IBSchek™, CDI’s proprietary blood test
for IBS-D/M.
-
CDI has recently published new health economic studies showing
significant cost savings to the healthcare system when using IBSchekTM,
CDI’s proprietary blood test for IBS with predominant diarrhea or of
mixed/alternating type (IBS-D/M).6
-
CDI has entered into a development and commercial partnership
agreement with Alpha Logic, Inc., a medical device company that has
recently received 510(k) clearance for AbStats™, a new cutting-edge
acoustic gastrointestinal monitoring system.
-
CDI has entered into a commercial partnership with My Total Health, a
cloud-based healthcare data ecosystem that allows real-time patient
symptoms to be captured and transmitted to healthcare providers,
including its GI-focused platform, MyGiHealth™.
-
CDI has recently sponsored The Rome Foundation in its efforts to guide
clinicians and investigators in the understanding and care of patients
with functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGIDs), including
Irritable Bowel Syndrome. The Rome Foundation is an independent
not-for-profit organization that works with high-impact medical
professionals across the globe to generate scientific data and
educational information to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of
FGIDs and improve the lives of patients suffering from them.
“Our company understands that millions of people worldwide are
continuing to struggle with these increasingly prevalent GI disturbances
and we are committed to continuing to expand the breadth and scope of
our services to all of these patients around the world,” Strasnick
continued. “We see both a responsibility and opportunity to positively
impact the lives of millions of people in the U.S. and abroad, and we
look forward to providing our patients and healthcare providers with
innovative and cost-effective solutions to help facilitate the diagnosis
of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth and Irritable Bowel Syndrome,
as well as many other common sources of gastrointestinal disorders.”
IBS, a common gastrointestinal disorder accompanied by symptoms such as
bloating, intermittent abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and constipation,
is often difficult for healthcare providers to diagnose. Frequently, IBS
is diagnosed by a process of exclusion, meaning patients are diagnosed
after numerous tests and after excluding all other conditions. These
testing methods can be invasive, expensive, and time-consuming.
“I have had the opportunity to work with CDI’s management team and
portfolio of products for several years, as I diagnose and treat
patients with various GI disorders. I am glad to know the company’s
diagnostic products and services are now available to the patients I am
seeing at my local practice,” said Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, Director,
Health Services Research in Academic Affairs and Clinical Transformation
at Cedars-Sinai. “I am excited to follow the new advances and
contributions CDI can make to the GI patient and research community.”
CDI re-launched its domestic operations the week of August 21, 2017,
with additional launch activities and announcements coming at the
American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Meeting, October
13–18, 2017, in Orlando, FL.
About IBS and Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)
IBS is a functional gastrointestinal disorder that is associated with
bloating, chronic abdominal pain and cramping, and changes in bowel
frequency and form. Diarrhea and constipation are common symptoms
associated with IBS. The exact cause of IBS is unknown.7
Treatments are available to help manage the symptoms of IBS, but there
is no known cure.7 It is estimated that IBS affects between
25 and 45 million people in the United States and is the most commonly
diagnosed functional gastrointestinal disorder.8
The symptoms of IBS are similar to those experienced by patients with
SIBO.9 SIBO occurs when an increased number and/or type of
bacteria proliferate in the upper gastrointestinal tract, resulting in
patient symptoms such as bloating, pain, abdominal discomfort, watery
diarrhea, dyspepsia, and weight loss. CDI offers proprietary hydrogen
and methane breath tests to assist patients and providers in diagnosing
SIBO.
About Commonwealth Diagnostics
Commonwealth Diagnostics International (CDI), Inc., was founded on the
principle that preventative healthcare, including early detection and
diagnosis of disease, results in expedited treatment, better patient
outcomes, and robust cost savings for the healthcare delivery system.
Operating out of a newly constructed laboratory in Salem, MA, CDI is an
international diagnostic service provider specializing in innovative
diagnostic products that assist physicians and patients with the
diagnosis and management of some of the world’s most common sources of
digestive distress and functional gastrointestinal disorders, including:
hydrogen (H2)/methane (CH4) breath testing for Small Intestinal
Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) and carbohydrate malabsorption, IBSchek™
for IBS-D/M; and AbStats™, an easy-to-use, noninvasive, and reliable
digestive telemetry and sensory system. CDI focuses on creating
customized operational solutions to diagnostic technologies that drive
accessibility and simplicity in lieu of outdated, expensive, invasive,
and inaccessible diagnostic modalities. CDI’s entire portfolio of tests
can be utilized either at home or with one simple trip to the physician.
CDI’s laboratory specializes in customized gas chromatography, ELISA,
and isotope-ratio mass spectrometry solutions. Additional company
information can be found at www.CommDx.com.
