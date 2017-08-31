Apollo Endosurgery Announces CE Mark Approval For The ORBERA365 Managed Weight Loss System, Expanding The Indwell Period From 6 Months To 12 Months With The Gastric Balloon Category Leader

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (“Apollo”) (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in
less invasive medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal
procedures, today announced CE (Conformité Européene) Mark approval for
the ORBERA365 Managed Weight Loss System.
The ORBERA365 Managed Weight Loss System doubles the indwell period of
the #1 intragastric balloon in the world from 6 months to a 12 month
treatment period. The approval enables Apollo to market and sell the
ORBERA365 Weight Loss Balloon in European Union and the European
Economic Area member countries. The Company expects ORBERA365 to be
commercially available starting in the fourth quarter of 2017.
“I’ve been using ORBERA since 1999 and have helped thousands of patients
lose weight with my ORBERA program. Now with ORBERA365 patients will
have the possibility of getting better weight loss results because in my
experience the longer the treatment the more weight patients tend to
lose. Actually, using ORBERA365 our patients will now have twice as long
to change their eating behaviors and ensure long lasting results,” said
Professor Alfredo Genco, Sapienza University, Rome, Italy.
“The CE Mark approval of ORBERA365 has been a significant accomplishment
for Apollo and involved a comprehensive review of clinical and
non-clinical data by a regulatory body in a market with deep
understanding and experience with intragastric balloon therapy.
Obtaining CE Mark approval now for ORBERA365 is a strong testimony of
the relevance and significance of more than a decade of the ORBERA
system’s safety and efficacy data as supported by more than 277,000
distributed implants and 230 published peer-reviewed papers,” said Todd
Newton, CEO of Apollo Endosurgery.
About ORBERA365™
ORBERA365 is an incision-less, non-surgical weight loss solution
designed for adult patients suffering from obesity, who are not
appropriate for or considering invasive surgery, but for whom diet and
exercise or pharmaceutical interventions have not worked.
In a non-surgical (endoscopic) procedure, the thin and deflated
ORBERA365 balloon is placed into the stomach. It is then filled with
saline until it’s about the size of a grapefruit. The procedure
typically takes about 20 minutes and the patient can generally go home a
few hours later. After up to twelve months, through another non-surgical
procedure, the ORBERA365 balloon is deflated and then removed.
Once the balloon is in place, the patient works with their physician and
their staff in a formal lifestyle modification program to meet their
long-term weight loss goals. Coaching takes place over 12 months while
the balloon is in place. The program is designed to help the patient
develop sustainable, healthy habits that will help keep weight off over
time.
For additional information regarding ORBERA365, please visit
www.orbera.com/uk-ireland/.
For full safety information please visit www.orbera.com/uk-ireland/dfu.
About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical device company focused on less
invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, a condition facing over
600 million people globally, as well as other gastrointestinal
disorders. Apollo’s device based therapies are an alternative to
invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and
reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over
60 countries today.
Apollo’s common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol
"APEN." For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to:
apolloendo.com.
