Millennium Health Announces Eugene I. Davis As Chairman Of The Board And Jennifer Strickland As Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Health, a leading health solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eugene I. Davis as Chairman of the Board and Jennifer Strickland, PharmD, BCPS, as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member. As part of a planned transition, Ronald A. Rittenmeyer steps down as Chairman and CEO and will serve in an advisory role through the end of the year.

"Following Millennium's successful reorganization, I'm proud to have led the Company to a stable positionexpanding our business and once again being a consistent and effective contributor in our mission to serve our clients," said Rittenmeyer. "The experience at Millennium has allowed me to meet, interact and work along some of the most professional individuals I have ever met. I'm certain that Jennifer, with Gene and the rest of the Board's support, will keep the Company moving ahead in the positive direction we have set."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, we would like to thank Ron for his dedication, commitment and contributions to Millennium Health over the last eighteen months," said Davis.

Dr. Strickland joined Millennium Health in 2011 building the clinical and education teams and later served as the General Manager of the pharmacogenetic testing (PGT) and medication monitoring business lines. In her most recent role as Chief Operations Officer, she has led laboratory and commercial operations, managed markets, and genetics R&D to successful growth, improved business efficiencies and expansion into new markets.

"Ron has set the Company in a positive direction and I'm excited to continue the work in my new role as CEO, alongside Gene, the Board and my Executive team," said Dr. Strickland. "This is an exciting time for Millennium and we're thrilled at our future growth opportunities and continued commitment to exceeding the expectations of our customers and their patients."

About Jennifer Strickland, PharmD, BCPS

Prior to her role as CEO & Board Member at Millennium Health, Dr. Jennifer Strickland served as the Chief Operations Officer with oversight on laboratory and commercial operations, managed markets and genetics R&D, leading business operations efficiency initiatives and new genetics product development. She joined Millennium in 2011 building the clinical and education teams and later headed the pharmacogenetic testing (PGT) and medication monitoring business lines as General Manager. Prior to Millennium, Dr. Strickland served in numerous leadership roles in pharmacy and pain management within hospitals, including Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She also served in various educator roles, including as a preceptor for doctor of pharmacy students and a residency director for a specialty pharmacy residency in pain and palliative care at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Dr. Strickland received her doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy and subsequently completed a specialty pharmacy residency in pain management at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. She is published in the areas of pain management and palliative care and has spoken nationally on related topics, including opioid pharmacology, risk management in chronic pain patients, and adjuvant pharmacotherapy for chronic pain.

About Millennium Health

Millennium Health is a leading health solutions company that delivers accurate, timely, clinically actionable information to inform the right treatment decisions for each patient. The company shares a unified belief that everyone has the right to safe and effective treatment and aims to deliver on that idea by providing clinicians and payers with effective tools and information to reach that goal. Millennium Health offers a comprehensive suite of services including Millennium PGTSM, Millennium UDTSM and Millennium OFTSM, which can be used to better tailor patient care. More information can be found at www.millenniumhealth.com.

