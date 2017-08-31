Avita Medical Names Erin Liberto As Chief Commercial Officer

VALENCIA, Calif. & PERTH, Australia & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avita Medical, Ltd. (ASX: AVH), (OTCQX: AVMXY), a medical device company developing innovative therapeutic solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin, today announced that Erin Liberto has become the company’s Chief Commercial Officer effective 28 August 2017.

As CCO of Avita Medical, Ms. Liberto will have responsibility for successful execution of the company’s comprehensive commercial strategy including the further development of the company’s sales, reimbursement and marketing efforts, and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Perry.

“ Erin’s extensive experience in the global dermatology markets, including a proven track record of successful US product launches, will be instrumental as we position ReCell® in the US burns market following our anticipated PMA approval next year," said Dr. Perry. " We are laying the foundation for our future growth across multiple indications, and I’m energized to be working with Erin as we continue to leverage our clinical progress across a broad range of indications."

Ms. Liberto was most recently Vice President of Marketing, Topical Dermatology at Allergan (NYSE: AGN) where she led the commercial operations of marketing and strategic communication for two dermatology franchises: SkinMedica®, a cash-pay, physician dispensed topical aesthetics business unit, and the Medical Dermatology division which included reimbursed topical pharmaceutical products for skin conditions and where she oversaw more than US$650M of business revenue. While at Allergan, she doubled the domestic SkinMedica® growth rate; gained the #1 share position for the therapeutic acne product Aczone®; launched the new 7.5% Aczone® formulation in mid-2016, and achieved the most successful launch in the professional dispensed skin care market. Previously, (2001-2007) Erin served as Director of US Marketing at Biosense Webster, a division of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED

Avita’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin. Our medical devices work by preparing a Regenerative Epithelial Suspension (RES™), an autologous suspension comprised of the patients’ own skin cells and wound healing factors that are necessary to regenerate natural healthy skin. This is then applied to the area to be treated.

In all countries outside of Europe, our portfolio is marketed under the ReCell® brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics.

ReCell® is TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China. In the United States, ReCell® is an investigational device limited by federal law to investigational use.

In Europe, our portfolio of medical device products received CE-mark approval as three tailored product presentations, with three individual brand names. ReCell® is designed for the treatment of burns and plastic reconstructive procedures; ReGenerCell™ has been formulated for chronic wounds including leg and foot ulcers; and ReNovaCell™ is tailored for aesthetic applications including the restoration of pigmentation.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

