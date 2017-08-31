Avita Medical Names Erin Liberto As Chief Commercial Officer

VALENCIA, Calif. & PERTH, Australia & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avita Medical, Ltd. (ASX: AVH),
(OTCQX: AVMXY),
a medical device company developing innovative therapeutic solutions
derived from the regenerative properties of a patient’s own skin, today
announced that Erin Liberto has become the company’s Chief Commercial
Officer effective 28 August 2017.
As CCO of Avita Medical, Ms. Liberto will have responsibility for
successful execution of the company’s comprehensive commercial strategy
including the further development of the company’s sales, reimbursement
and marketing efforts, and will report directly to Chief Executive
Officer Dr. Michael Perry.
“Erin’s extensive experience in the global dermatology markets,
including a proven track record of successful US product launches, will
be instrumental as we position ReCell® in the US burns market following
our anticipated PMA approval next year," said Dr. Perry. "We are laying
the foundation for our future growth across multiple indications, and
I’m energized to be working with Erin as we continue to leverage our
clinical progress across a broad range of indications."
Ms. Liberto was most recently Vice President of Marketing, Topical
Dermatology at Allergan (NYSE: AGN) where she led the commercial
operations of marketing and strategic communication for two dermatology
franchises: SkinMedica®, a cash-pay, physician dispensed topical
aesthetics business unit, and the Medical Dermatology division which
included reimbursed topical pharmaceutical products for skin conditions
and where she oversaw more than US$650M of business revenue. While at
Allergan, she doubled the domestic SkinMedica® growth rate; gained the
#1 share position for the therapeutic acne product Aczone®; launched the
new 7.5% Aczone® formulation in mid-2016, and achieved the most
successful launch in the professional dispensed skin care market.
Previously, (2001-2007) Erin served as Director of US Marketing at
Biosense Webster, a division of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED
Avita’s patented and proprietary collection and application technology
provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative
properties of a patient’s own skin. Our medical devices work
by preparing a Regenerative Epithelial Suspension (RES™), an autologous
suspension comprised of the patients’ own skin cells and wound healing
factors that are necessary to regenerate natural healthy skin. This is
then applied to the area to be treated.
In all countries outside of Europe, our portfolio is marketed under the
ReCell® brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications
including burns, chronic wounds and aesthetics.
ReCell® is TGA-registered in Australia, and CFDA-cleared in China. In
the United States, ReCell® is an investigational device limited by
federal law to investigational use.
In Europe, our portfolio of medical device products received CE-mark
approval as three tailored product presentations, with three individual
brand names. ReCell® is designed for the treatment of burns and plastic
reconstructive procedures; ReGenerCell™ has been formulated for chronic
wounds including leg and foot ulcers; and ReNovaCell™ is tailored for
aesthetic applications including the restoration of pigmentation.
To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.
