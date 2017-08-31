Invacare (IVC) Take Powerchairs To A New Level

WITTERSWIL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global brand leader Invacare is once again raising the bar in the powerchair market, following on from the successful launch of the LiNX control system last year. Invacare has taken the smart technology a step further with a new touch screen remote, in-built Bluetooth technology, enhanced programming features and a range of specialist controls, all available on the remarkable Invacare LiNX powerchair range.

“Invacare is once again revolutionising power mobility and setting a new benchmark in this market segment. When first launched last year, LiNX promised to be the start of something different and special and it didn’t disappoint and now we are back with even more innovations and smart technology.”

Touch screen remote

Following extensive trials and consumer-led insights, Invacare can now bring touch screen technology, which is used daily on devices such as smartphones and tablets, to powerchairs. The innovative REM400 remote has an impressive 3.5” colour touch screen that puts the user in complete control. Its features include:

Swipe or tap operation

Direct or menu navigation access to profiles and functions

Adjustable brightness

Glove mode setting

Screen lock out function

Configured for left or right handed use

And it doesn’t end there. The REM400 has built-in Bluetooth which allows connection to PC’s, laptops and Macs. Its integrated mouse mover with on screen mouse clicks lets users connect to their world through their remote.

One of the great benefits of a touch screen remote is that there are no fixed buttons. This makes the REM400 suitable for those with more complex physical and cognitive needs.

Enhanced programming features

LiNX allows professionals to diagnose and update powerchairs more intuitively through its clean and simple interface. Changes can be made to a powerchair via a laptop, PC or iOS device which are connected to the powerchair through a wireless LiNX Access Key.

What makes LiNX programming so innovative is its ‘live’ feature. Changes can be made to the forward, reverse and turn speeds whilst the powerchair is being driven by the user. This increases the driving efficiency and experience and makes set-ups and adjustments easier and quicker for professionals. Feedback is immediate and it ensures the powerchair is configured specifically to the user.

The LiNX system also allows professionals to mix and match the drive, seating and environmental controls in-order-to customise the display to suit the user’s lifestyle. E.g. The profiles can be customised by names such as Home, Outdoor and Work, with functions specific to each one. Profiles can also be set by user input options i.e. head control.

Specialist controls

To maximise a user’s control and independence, the REM400 allows a selection of specialist user inputs to be used on Invacare’s remarkable powerchairs. They range from head controls, chin controls, Sip ‘n’ puff systems, joystick options, proximity switches and dual controls, allowing Invacare to provide a control solution for many powerchair users. To help professionals select the best control for a powerchair user,

Invacare has put together a useful app with five simple steps to assist with the process. Take a look at the app by visiting www.linx4you.com, plus it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The above offering is available on all Invacare LiNX powerchairs, with a selection of the specialist controls only compatible with the TDX SP2 Ultra Low Maxx - and it is with this chair that Invacare is now able to fully enter the complex rehab market.

TDX SP2 base update

The renowned base with its minimalist black bodywork has been further enhanced with an optional single sided fork. With no protruding screws or fork parts, it not only makes the chair look more appealing but also minimises the front width of the base.

What further complements the TDX SP2 is its new black non-marking tyres and castors along with its black rim, giving this already exceptional chair a more sophisticated appearance.

And finally, the TDX SP2 wouldn’t be a perfect fit for a user’s lifestyle if it didn’t come with a range of individual colour finishes. Shrouds come in a choice of ten colours that are both neutral and vibrant, with 10 attractive rim inserts also available. That’s 100 colour combinations in total!

To find out more about Invacare LiNX, please visit www.invacarelinx.com.

To find out more about the TDX SP2 with Ultra Low Maxx and LiNX, please visit www.invacareULM.com.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), headquartered in Elyria, Ohio, is the global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative home and long-term care medical products that promote recovery and active lifestyles. The Company currently has 5,400 associates and markets its products in approximately 80 countries around the world.