Glaukos Announces 2017 Investor Day And Webcast

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, September 14, 2017, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT and concluding at approximately 11:30 a.m. EDT. The meeting will include remarks from members of the Glaukos executive team on the company's growth strategy, pipeline technologies and global market opportunity.

A live webcast, including slide presentations, will be available on the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com. An archived replay will also be available on the website following the meeting.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma, one of the world’s leading causes of blindness. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale injectable therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma disease states and progression. The company believes the iStent, measuring 1.0 mm long and 0.33 mm wide, is the smallest medical device ever approved by the FDA.