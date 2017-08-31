HeartFlow Announces Positive Medical Coverage Decisions On Non-Invasive Heartflow FFRct Analysis From Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Shield Of California And Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Alabama

Nearly 80 Million Americans Will Have Access to HeartFlow Analysis
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeartFlow,
Inc. today announced that Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Shield
of California, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama have each
issued a positive medical policy for the HeartFlow® FFRct
Analysis, a first-of-its-kind noninvasive technology that helps
clinicians diagnose and treat patients with suspected coronary artery
disease (CAD). These three health plans, which provide health insurance
for a total of 44 million people, assessed the technical performance,
diagnostic accuracy, clinical utility and clinical benefits of the
HeartFlow FFRct Analysis. After reviewing the evidence, they each
determined that, when necessary, the use of HeartFlow's noninvasive
FFRct technology following a coronary computed tomography (CT) angiogram
is considered medically necessary for its members with stable chest pain.
CAD, which today affects 16.8 million Americans,1 develops
when the coronary arteries narrow, reducing blood flow to the heart and
causing angina (chest pain), myocardial infarction (heart attack) and
death. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is the first and only commercially
available non-invasive technology to provide insight into both the
extent of CAD and the impact of the disease on blood flow to the heart.
“We are seeing increasing momentum in the number of national and
regional commercial payors that are covering the HeartFlow FFRct
Analysis for their members – based on the evidence demonstrating that it
reduces the need for both non-invasive and invasive tests and procedures
and lowers healthcare costs,” said John H. Stevens, M.D., president and
chief executive officer of HeartFlow. “With the growing number of health
plans covering our technology, even more patients with suspected CAD
will benefit by receiving a definitive personalized treatment plan based
on the HeartFlow Analysis.”
Anthem provides healthcare coverage to 35 million people, Blue Shield of
California to 4 million people, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of
Alabama to more than 3 million people. Several other commercial payers
have issued positive coverage decisions for the HeartFlow FFRct
Analysis, including Aetna, which covers more than 23 million lives, and
additional Blue Cross Blue Shield companies that provide health
insurance for nearly 5.5 million people. In June, Evidence Street, which
conducts healthcare technology evaluations for the Blue Cross Blue
Shield Association, a national federation of 36 independent Blue Cross
and Blue Shield companies, issued its review supporting HeartFlow FFRct
Analysis. Evidence Street determined that the technology provides a
meaningful improvement in net health outcome in patients with stable
chest pain.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) of the
U.K.’s National Health Service, which covers 59 million lives, also
issued positive guidance, recommending the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis to
help determine the cause of stable chest pain. Additionally, the
American College of Cardiology (ACC) and American Heart Association
(AHA) recently released updated Appropriate Use Criteria for Coronary
Revascularization in Patients with Stable Ischemic Heart Disease. These
criteria include the use of HeartFlow FFRct Analysis in determining the
appropriateness of revascularization in many clinical scenarios.
About the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis
Clinicians diagnosing
someone with suspected CAD want to know as definitively as possible if
the individual has a significant blockage in their coronary arteries.
They also want to know the impact of that blockage on blood flow so they
can best determine which treatment pathway is appropriate (e.g., medical
management, stenting or coronary artery bypass grafting).
Data from a patient’s non-invasive coronary CT angiogram are securely
uploaded from the hospital’s system to the cloud. HeartFlow leverages
deep learning to create a personalized, digital 3D model of the
patient’s coronary arteries. It then uses powerful computer algorithms
to solve millions of complex equations to simulate blood flow and assess
the impact of blockages on coronary blood flow. The HeartFlow FFRct
Analysis results are provided via a secure web interface to offer
actionable information on the optimal course of treatment. To date, more
than 13,000 patients have benefitted from the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis.
This technology has been demonstrated to reduce unnecessary and invasive
diagnostic coronary angiography procedures, which can be associated with
bleeding, stroke, major blood vessel damage and other serious
complications. It also significantly reduces healthcare costs for
hospitals.2
About HeartFlow, Inc.
HeartFlow, Inc. is transforming the
way cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. The company’s
HeartFlow® FFRct Analysis is the first available non-invasive
solution that enables a physician to more appropriately evaluate whether
an individual has significant coronary artery disease (CAD) based on
both anatomy and physiology. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis, which
leverages deep learning to create a personalized 3D model of the
patient’s arteries, is well positioned to become an integral part of the
standard of care for patients who are at risk for CAD because of its
potential to improve both clinical outcomes and the patient experience
while reducing the cost of care. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is
commercially available in the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan.
For more information visit www.heartflow.com.
1 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2787400/.
2 Douglas PS, DeBruyne B, Pontone G., Patel MR, et al.
One-year outcomes of FFRCT-guided care in patients with suspected
coronary disease: The PLATFORM Study. J Am Coll Cardiol.
2016;68(5),435-45.