Baxter International (BAX) And MATTER Healthcare Incubator Partner On Patient-Driven Innovation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medical products company,
and MATTER, a Chicago-based healthcare incubator and innovation
community, announced a new collaboration to drive forward innovation
focused on improving the value and quality of healthcare.
The collaboration will bring together Baxter’s strategy and product
development teams and MATTER’s network of entrepreneurs and innovators
to help advance new ideas, products and technology that can make a
meaningful difference in healthcare.
“Baxter is one of the world’s great healthcare companies, with products
in hospitals around the globe,” said Steven Collens, MATTER CEO. “MATTER
is thrilled to partner with Baxter to create collaborations with
entrepreneurs that will help develop next-generation products and
solutions to improve health and lives."
As part of the agreement, Baxter will provide resources and expertise to
help entrepreneurs accelerate the progress of their innovations, and
collaborate on the development of new technologies to help address
pressing unmet clinical needs. In addition, Baxter will gain access to
MATTER’s extensive program suite, including introductions to member
companies, proprietary access to relevant technologies under development
through MATTER partners, and the opportunity to explore MATTER’s
entrepreneurial network to pursue key business objectives.
“Our work with MATTER will help Baxter provide meaningful support for
healthcare innovation in Chicago,” said David Roman, vice president of
strategy for Baxter’s global businesses. “Our partnership with MATTER
extends Baxter’s efforts to access new sources of innovation.
Importantly, we can help advance new ideas that have the potential to
greatly improve healthcare here and around the world.”
This new partnership builds on Baxter’s recently announced research
collaborations with Mayo
Clinic, Tel
Aviv University and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.
About MATTER
MATTER is a community of entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders
working together to harness technology to improve health and healthcare.
MATTER incubates works with 200 healthcare technology startups, and the
company partners with 11 hospitals and health systems, five
universities, and more than 40 industry-leading companies. By equipping,
empowering, and emboldening healthcare innovators, MATTER accelerates
the development of technologies that solve the right healthcare problems
in the right ways. For more information, visit matter.health and follow
@MATTERhealth.
About Baxter
Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital
products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV
solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; surgery
products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software and
services. The company’s global footprint and the critical nature of its
products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare
in emerging and developed countries. Baxter’s employees worldwide are
building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to
advance the next generation of healthcare innovations that enable
patient care.
Baxter is a registered trademark of Baxter International Inc.