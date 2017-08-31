|
BiondVax Provides Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Update
8/31/2017 7:37:14 AM
NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) (TASE: BVXV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing M-001, a universal flu vaccine candidate, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and provided a business update.
Dr. Ron Babecoff, BiondVax's CEO, commented, "This quarter's significant achievements including the €20 million EIB funding and positive Phase 2b clinical trial results enable us continue towards launching our Phase 3 program and constructing our mid-size manufacturing facility towards commercialization."
