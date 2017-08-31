Dexterity Surgical, Inc. Receives Expanded Indication In Solid Organ Surgery For Microcutter 5/80

-- Including Liver, Pancreas, Kidney and Spleen Surgical Procedures –
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dextera Surgical Inc. (Nasdaq: DXTR), a company developing and
commercializing the MicroCutter 5/80™ stapler, today announced that it
has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
to use its MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler and MicroCutter 30 White and Curved
Tip White Reloads in conjunction with open solid organ parenchymal
dissection techniques including organs such as the liver, kidney,
pancreas and spleen.
“The small size and large degree of articulation provided by the
MicroCutter 5/80 is especially beneficial in maneuvering within the
confined spaces around solid internal organs,” said Brendan C. Visser,
M.D., associate professor of surgery at Stanford University Medical
Center. “In addition, with the small footprint of the MicroCutter’s
jaws, I’m able to successfully operate with less dissection.”
The MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler and MicroCutter 30 White, Blue and Curved
Tip White and Blue Reloads are intended for transection and resection in
multiple open or minimally invasive urologic, thoracic, and pediatric
surgical procedures, as well as application for transection, resection,
and/or creation of anastomoses in the small and large intestine, and the
transection of the appendix. With the current clearance, the MicroCutter
5/80 Stapler and MicroCutter 30 White and Curved Tip White Reloads may
additionally be used in conjunction with open solid organ parenchymal
dissection techniques on veins four to five millimeters in diameter and
arteries three to seven millimeters in diameter.
“This clearance expands our reach in the United States into a new
clinical area for which we have already demonstrated success in Europe,”
said Julian Nikolchev, president and CEO of Dextera Surgical Inc. “This
expanded indication represents an additional 44,000 procedures in the
United States annually, and we look forward to bringing the MicroCutter
5/80 to surgeons for these applications.”
About Dextera Surgical
Dextera Surgical designs and manufactures proprietary stapling devices
for minimally invasive surgical procedures. In the U.S., surgical
staplers are routinely used in more than one million minimally invasive
laparoscopic, video-assisted or robotic-assisted surgical procedures
annually.
Dextera Surgical also markets the only automated anastomosis devices for
coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery on the market today: the
C-Port® Distal Anastomosis Systems and PAS-Port® Proximal Anastomosis
System. These products, sold by Dextera Surgical under the Cardica brand
name, have demonstrated long-term reliable clinical performance for more
than a decade.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release regarding the beneficial use of the
MicroCutter 5/80 in open solid organ surgery, the expanded indication
representing an additional 44,000 procedures in the United States and
bringing the MicroCutter 5/80 to surgeons for this extended use are
"forward-looking statements." There are a number of important factors
that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by
these forward-looking statements, including the risks detailed from time
to time in Dextera Surgical’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended March 31, 2017, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Dextera
Surgical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements
contained herein. You are encouraged to read Dextera Surgical’s reports
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.