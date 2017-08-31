MiMedx Reports Multicenter Randomized Controlled VLU Clinical Study Accepted For Publication In The International Wound Journal

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG), the leading biopharmaceutical company developing and marketing regenerative and therapeutic biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare, announced today that their latest peer-reviewed clinical study of the MiMedx dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane ("dHACM") allografts was accepted for publication in the International WoundJournal.

The paper entitled "A Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating the Efficacy of Dehydrated Human Amnion/Chorion Membrane (EpiFix) Allograft for the Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers," was authored by Christian Bianchi, MD, FACS; Shawn Cazzell, DPM, FACFAS; Dean Vayser, DPM, FACFAS; Alexander M. Reyzelman, DPM, FACFAS; Hasan Doslouglu, MD, FACS; Gregory Tovmassian, DPM; and the EpiFix VLU Study Group of Delores Farrer, DPM, MBA, CWS; Elisa Taffe, MD; Lacey Loveland, DPM; David O'Connor, MD; Marc D. Baer, DPM, FACFAS; and Sara Dahle, DPM, MPH. The electronic publication of the article in the International Wound Journal is expected to be made in the next few weeks. At that time, MiMedx expects to issue a follow-up press release with the detailed study results and link to the article.

Parker H. Petit, Chairman and CEO, stated, "This is the first large scale successful Venous Leg Ulcer (VLU) study to be completed in nearly 20 years, and the first large randomized controlled trial (RCT) of this quality on a biological allograft. No other organization has completed such a VLU study and achieved such compelling results. Our EpiFix bilayer allograft is the first and only biologic with these confirmed clinical results. This study is evidence that MiMedx continues to distance itself from our competitors."

Bill Taylor, President and COO, said, "The 16 week randomized, fifteen-center, clinical trial evaluated the efficacy of MiMedx EpiFix® as an adjunct to moist wound dressings and multilayer compression bandages for the treatment of non-healing full-thickness VLUs. The 109 subjects were randomized to receive EpiFix in addition to moist dressings and compression or moist dressings and compression alone. The primary endpoint was time to complete healing. Secondary endpoints were the proportion of subjects with complete healing by 12 and 16 weeks."

Taylor continued, "The study results for the patients treated with EpiFix showed VLU healing rates of 60% within 12 weeks and 71% within 16 weeks. Healing rate in this context means the percentage of patients that achieved complete healing. These results are vastly superior to VLU healing rates reported in studies of other advanced wound care products. In the 1998 randomized study of VLU healing rates with Apligraf® conducted by Falanga, et al., a healing rate of 63% was reported at 24 weeks, which, while a separate study, nevertheless corresponds to the week 12 healing rate of 60% with EpiFix reported in this study. The healing results observed with EpiFix within 12 weeks are even more remarkable given that Falanga, et al. reported a mean wound size of 1.33 ± 2.69 cm2 for Apligraf treated subjects, and excluded patients with uncontrolled diabetes and other clinically significant medical conditions that could impair wound healing. In this EpiFix study, patients with these types of comorbidities were included and mean wound size was considerably larger at 7.6 ± 6.1 cm2."

"While we have achieved Medicare reimbursement coverage for both VLU's and Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs), our breadth of reimbursement coverage with commercial payers is primarily for DFUs. Commercial health insurance plans are heavily influenced by the results of published clinical studies, and numerous clinical studies have been conducted and published that confirm the healing effects of EpiFix on DFUs. With the publication of this study and its compelling results in VLU healing rates, we expect a significant revenue opportunity will develop for MiMedx as commercial payers see this body of evidence demonstrating the clinical efficacy of EpiFix in the treatment of VLUs. We have used very conservative parameters to calculate the impact of gaining additional VLU coverage with payers. We estimate with the impact of this study, MiMedx can obtain VLU coverage for approximately 133 million additional commercial lives," noted Petit.

Taylor added, "Published data indicates that the prevalence rate of VLUs in the commercial population is 0.183 percent. Assuming three to four EpiFix applications for a VLU, which is a very moderate assumption, and assuming an extremely conservative market penetration rate of 10 to 15 percent, we believe our incremental annual revenue opportunity based on patients presenting with VLUs not currently covered by our commercial insurance will be between approximately $75 million and $150 million."

Chris Cashman, EVP and Chief Commercialization Officer, commented, "We are extremely confident in our ability to achieve and exceed our VLU market penetration estimates if additional commercial insurance coverage is gained. Currently, only about 30% of the commercial plans that cover EpiFix for DFUs also cover EpiFix for VLUs as well. This study should dramatically increase that ratio. We now have approximately 350 sales professionals focused on the commercial wound care market, and we anticipate that number to grow to approximately 375 sales professionals by year-end. Given the VLU market opportunity, without even considering the approximate one million acute pressure ulcers that could also benefit from EpiFix applications, we are very excited about the revenue opportunities that this landmark clinical study can facilitate for MiMedx."

"We are looking forward to soon reporting the full details of this study when the article is electronically published," concluded Petit.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is a biopharmaceutical company developing and marketing regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. "Innovations in Regenerative Medicine" is the framework behind our mission to give physicians products and tissues to help the body heal itself. We process the human placental tissue utilizing our proprietary PURION® Process among other processes, to produce safe and effective allografts. MiMedx proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx is the leading supplier of placental tissue, having supplied over 1,000,000 allografts to date for application in the Wound Care, Burn, Surgical, Orthopedic, Spine, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental sectors of healthcare. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Important Cautionary Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing, results, and publication of clinical studies; the potential safety and efficacy, and additional approved uses and markets for our products; our expectations of how insurers will respond to this data and the size and timing of additional revenue opportunities; the estimated number of sales professionals by year-end; and the advantage over competitors that will be conferred by this result. These statements also may be identified by words such as "believe," "except," "may," "plan," "potential," "will" and similar expressions, and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and we caution investors against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include the risk that unexpected concerns may arise from additional data or analysis from our clinical trials; regulatory submissions may take longer or be more difficult to complete than expected; insurance coverage decisions may not occur as anticipated or coverage requirements may change; that regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies or may fail to approve or may delay approval or grant marketing approval that is different than anticipated; and we may be unable to hire sufficient qualified sales persons in a timely manner. For more detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with new product development and commercialization activities, please review the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mimedx-reports-multicenter-randomized-controlled-vlu-clinical-study-accepted-for-publication-in-the-international-wound-journal-300511984.html

SOURCE MiMedx Group, Inc.