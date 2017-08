Retractable Technologies‘ founder & CEO, Thomas Shaw, bought 1 million shares of common stock in the company at 57¢ apiece, according to a regulatory filing.The move comes just days after a federal appeals court ruled that Becton Dickinson & Co. owes nothing in a case brought by the Little Elm, Texas-based company.That news sent RVP shares down -51.1% to a 64¢ close August 18.