Novartis AG (NVS)' Dilemma: Is $475,000 Too Much For A Leukemia Breakthrough? Or Is It Not Enough?
8/31/2017 7:14:55 AM
Joseph Jimenez, the chief executive of Novartis, is celebrating a triumph. The Food and Drug Administration approved Kymriah, a new treatment for kids with leukemia. But he’s also taking heat from all sides over his decision to charge $475,000 for the treatment, and, in a major first, to negotiate deals that charge only patients who go into remission. For Wall Street, the sum is 36% less than investors expected, and could stunt a whole field. For patients, it is still far too expensive.
