 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

How Celgene (CELG) Has Led bluebird bio (BLUE) Into A Crowded Field



8/31/2017 7:13:41 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
- Bluebird bio's first love was gene therapy for inherited diseases affecting children; cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, beta-thalassemia, and sickle cell anemia. Lenti-D and Lentiglobin were the lead product candidates.

- Bluebird partnered with Celgene; then Celgene seduced bluebird into changing its lead product candidate to a CAR-T for the myeloma BCMA (B- Cell Maturation Antigen).

- BCMA has attracted a crowd that includes Juno and some heavy-hitters like Novartis and Gilead's Kite.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 