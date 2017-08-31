How Celgene (CELG) Has Led bluebird bio (BLUE) Into A Crowded Field

|
8/31/2017 7:13:41 AM
- Bluebird bio's first love was gene therapy for inherited diseases affecting children; cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, beta-thalassemia, and sickle cell anemia. Lenti-D and Lentiglobin were the lead product candidates.
- Bluebird partnered with Celgene; then Celgene seduced bluebird into changing its lead product candidate to a CAR-T for the myeloma BCMA (B- Cell Maturation Antigen).
- BCMA has attracted a crowd that includes Juno and some heavy-hitters like Novartis and Gilead's Kite.
comments powered by