For This 3D Printing Manufacturer, A Complex Implant Is A Piece Of Cake



8/31/2017 7:00:37 AM

Back in 2013, Oxford Performance Materials’ biomedical division got FDA clearance for the first 3D polymeric implant for cranial reconstruction. A year later it won clearance for its 3D printed facial device. v

What makes them unique is that they are patient-specific. In fact, OPM Biomedical is the first and only company to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for 3D printed patient-specific polymeric implants and has a total of four 510 (k) clearances. In doing so, the company is merging two trends in the medtech world – the demand for patient-specific implants, especially in orthopedics and the wider use and interest in 3D printed medical devices.

