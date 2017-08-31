Dr. Christian Fischer To Succeed Uwe Röhrhoff As CEO Of Gerresheimer

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, August 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With effect from September 1, 2017, Dr. Christian Fischer (53) is to assume responsibility as Chief Executive Officer of Gerresheimer AG. He succeeds Uwe Röhrhoff (55), who is leaving the company as of August 31, 2017. Christian Fischer joined the Management Board as a regular member on August 1, 2017, having previously been President Performance Chemicals at BASF SE in Ludwigshafen, where he spent 24 years.

"The Supervisory Board would like to thank Uwe Röhrhoff for the outstanding work he has done for Gerresheimer AG. In his 26 years at Gerresheimer, including seven as CEO, he played a key role in determining the company's strategic focus as well as in securing major acquisitions, reshaping the corporate portfolio, and delivering operational projects. In other words, he has been instrumental in the success that Gerresheimer currently enjoys. We would like to wish Uwe Röhrhoff all the best in his professional and personal endeavors. We have found an exceptional successor in Christian Fischer, who has demonstrated excellent leadership skills and brings many years of industry experience. Together with him we are looking forward to continue driving Gerresheimers future success," said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG

Dr. Christian Fischer

Dr. Christian Fischer has been a member of the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG since August 2017.

He joined BASF in 1993. Having started his career as a laboratory team leader, he went on to be Deputy Division Manager, Global Marketing Director, and Sales Director in different plastic divisions. As Group Vice President, Fine Chemicals Asia Pacific based in Hong Kong from 2004 to 2008, he was responsible for the production and marketing of products for the pharma, cosmetics, aroma, animal, and human nutrition industries. Between 2008 and 2014, he was as President responsible for BASF SE's global materials and systems research. As President Performance Chemicals from 2015 to March 2017, he held overall responsibility for plastic additives, fuel and lubricant additives as well as chemicals for the mining, oilfield, water, paper, and leather industry.

Christian Fischer holds a diploma degree in Chemistry (University of Regensburg) and a PhD in the same subject. He also has a degree in Business Administration (VWA Mannheim). He was appointed honorary professor at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in 2014.

