Advocating For Clinical Wearables, The New Normal
8/31/2017 6:58:43 AM
Wearables devices are poised to reshape the patient experience from hospital to home by creating a new normal that puts patients back in charge of their healthcare. This year, clinical-grade wearables will move beyond the experimental phase to begin the early stages of their impending explosion on the medical market, triggering the healthcare industry’s next paradigm shift as this technology continues to be adopted.
Through continuous monitoring, wearable devices have the potential to address population health issues on a global scale through more effective and efficient health management
