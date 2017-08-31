Invacare (IVC) Launch Revolutionary Powerchair App

WITTERSWIL, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly connected world a technological gap had begun to develop between disability aids and users. Everything from central heating to kettles were being connected to smart devices, but powerchairs were being left behind. It was for that reason that Invacare instructed their New Zealand based control systems company Dynamic Controls to develop an app to bridge the gap and give users greater insight into their chairs. The result is the new MyLiNX app. Based on user studies and feedback from over 170 users, the new app has been designed to address four key user needs.

Clarity of Information - The app eliminates the guess work from things like remaining battery life and fault codes, providing clarity and insight into diagnostics, which users previously had no access to.

Increased Confidence The app will give users greater confidence through a clearer, precise understanding of chair health, in addition to providing a simple mechanism for communicating issues with their chair's supplier.

On Demand Advice - The app provides on demand advice - linked to diagnostics from a user's chair - to help to better maintain it, increasing performance and minimising both risk and servicing needs.

Quicker, Easier Support - The app can send fault data directly to support teams, which can remove the need for a technician to visit the user or for a user to send their chair to a service centre to diagnose faults.

Speaking about the launch of the MyLiNX, Ricardo Perez Font, VP Marketing EMEA at Invacare International, said: "We believe that people should be very excited about the new MyLiNX App, as it is the first step in truly connecting people with their powerchair. It will give users clear, accessible information about their chair's health and the integrated support functions will ensure that they not only have increased confidence, but also have access to easier support.

"We expect many of our competitors to follow us, but Invacare has a continuing commitment to innovation and excellence, which should see the MyLiNX App which will be updated regularly based on user feedback - stay at the forefront of integrated mobility technology."

The new MyLiNX App is available from the Apple Store and Google Play across Europe now. The app is compatible with all LiNX enabled Invacare powerchairs.

