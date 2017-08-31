|
Elon Musk Thinks AI Will Be Best Or Worst Thing For Humanity
8/31/2017 6:49:18 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear before that he's got serious concerns about artificial intelligence, going as far as calling Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg's information about AI "limited." But now, Musk is offering tips for dealing with a future dominated by artificial intelligence.
Musk wrote on Twitter that it's "worth reading" MIT physicist Max Tegmark's "Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence." Musk linked to the book's listing on Amazon.com (AMZN) .
