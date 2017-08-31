 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
CTI BioPharma To Present At The Biocentury Newsmakers In The Biotech Industry Conference



8/31/2017

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ and MTA: CTIC) today announced that management will present at the 24th Annual BioCentury NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Conference Friday, September 8, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and healthcare providers. CTI BioPharma has a late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis. CTI BioPharma is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For additional information and to sign up for email alerts and get RSS feeds, please visit www.ctibiopharma.com.

CTI BioPharma Contacts:

Ed Bell
+1 206-272-4345 
ebell@ctibiopharma.com

